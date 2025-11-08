How to Get Dragon Talon in Blox Fruits

One of the best fighting styles for PvE grinding is Dragon Talon in Blox Fruits. Its attacks boast high damage, have a wide area of effect, and larger hit boxes. Besides combat, you can use it to travel across islands for a short duration. That said, this article provides a complete guide on obtaining Dragon Talon in Blox Frutis and its movesets.

How to Obtain Dragon Talon in Blox Fruits

Dragon Talon is one of the late-game fighting styles that you can obtain in Third Sea. You must interact with the Uzoth NPC to learn the Dragon Talon in Fighting Styles. Uzoth is located on the Hydra Island outside the Dragon Dojo. Learning this fighting style is easy, as it requires Mastery of only one fighting style. Additionally, you must collect Money, Fragments, and one legendary rarity summoning item. Here is the list:

Over 400 Mastery points in the Dragon Breath fighting style

Give Fire Essence to Uzoth

Pay $3,000,000 money

Pay 5,000 Fragments

See below for the complete details of the requirements to learn this fighting style in Blox Fruits.

Requirements to Learn the Dragon Talon Fighting Style

Here is the list of requirements to learn Dragon Talon in Blox Fruits and how to obtain them:

Requirements Type Related NPCs Location How to Obtain Dragon Breath Fighting Style Sabi – Kingdom of Rose Island in the Second Sea



– Castle on the Sea island in the Third Sea

Pay 1,500 Fragments Fire Essence Legendary summoning item Death King – Haunted Castle in Third Sea



– Find him outside at the graveyard – Roll on the gacha by paying Bones

.

– One roll costs 50 Bones



– Can roll up to 10 times every 2 hours. Fragments Currency – Second and Third Sea Second Sea

– Raids

– Ship Raids

– Sea Beast event

– Obtain a Sunken Chest while fishing

– Darkbeard Raid Boss



Third Sea

– Raids

– Pirate Raids

– Elite Pirate enemy

– Training Dummy

– Fragment Chest

– Ship Raid

– Haunted Ship Raid

– Sea Beast event

– Terrorshark

– rip_indra True Form

– Cake Prince

– Dough King

– Pray at the Gravestone

– Tyrant of the Skies

Money Curency – All Seas Clear quests, kill NPCs, open chests, and more

After obtaining the above-listed items, you can go to Uzoth, interact with him, and pay the required items to learn the Dragon Talon fighting style.

Moveset of Dragon Talon in Blox Fruits

Dragon Talon is one of the best fighting styles for PvE grinding, especially in Sea events. It deals high damage from close range in a wide area. The fighting style has a larger hitbox, making it easy to hit enemies. Additionally, you can distort the opponent’s screen by using its Internal Vortex (C) move and travel using its Talon Lighter (Z) and Ember Annihilation (X) moves. Here is the list of its moves, their stats, and required mastery points:

Moves

Stats Required Mastery Points Effects Talon Lighter (Z) – Cooldown: 7.5 seconds

– Energy: 30 125 – It lights the user’s hand on fire and causes them to dash towards the cursor.



– Grabs enemies upon collision, unleashing barrages of punches and a roundhouse kick after two seconds.



– The upgraded version can instantly kill enemies with low HP. Ember Annihilation (X) – Cooldown: 10 seconds

– Energy: 40 250 Tapping the key

– It unleashes a

dragon-like fire projectiles.



– Upon collision with enemies, it drags them while dealing damage.



– Explodes upon reaching its maximum distance or colliding with the surface, dealing massive damage.



Holding the key

– The user can hop onto the projectile with its upgraded version, letting them travel a short distance. (works only after upgrading) Infernal Vortex (C) – Cooldown: 17

– Energy: 75 350 – Makes the user jump and crash on the land after five

and a half seconds.



– Explodes upon crashing, dealing massive AoE damage, knocking back those caught in it.



– During the attack, the opponent’s screen turns orange.



– The upgraded version stuns the nearby targets while initiating the move.



That concludes our guide on obtaining Dragon Talon in Blox Fruits. We hope you found the article helpful.