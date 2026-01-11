How to Get Dreambreaker Rod in Fisch

Dreambreaker is the end-game rod in Fisch. It is a highly coveted rod, thanks to its Progress Speed boost and great Passive effects. The developers added three new Mastery levels for the rod and rewards via the recent update on January 10, 2026. You can obtain a new Skin, a Bobber, buffs, and more by unlocking its Mastery levels. This article provides a complete guide on obtaining the Dreambreaker Rod in Fisch, along with details on Mastery levels.

Guide to Obtain Dreambreaker Rod in Fisch

You must complete The Restless One NPC’s quest to obtain the Dreambreaker Rod in Fisch. There are seven steps to completing his quest. Each step requires bringing a specific item to The Restless One NPC. Start the quest by talking to The Restless One NPC, found in the Cultist Lair area. The area is located in the First Sea at GPS coordinates 4450, -2000, -4675.

Before starting the quest, ensure you have the Lucid Rod, as the in-game items required to submit must have the Lucid mutation. Additionally, one item must have the Phantom mutation, so you must possess the Eidolon Rod. After talking to the NPC, follow the guide below to complete each step:

Step 1: Give the Dreamer’s Amulet

You can craft the Dreamer’s Amulet by collecting fragments from five NPCs: Sythra, Maelira, Kareth, Varn, and Eldran. Each NPC gives you a quest to collect fish or specific items. Here are the details:

NPC Quest How to Complete Sythra Re-light 10 Lanterns Maelira Catch these fish:

– 1 Mexican Tetra

– 1 Abyssal Slickhead

– 1 Cave Loach

– 1 Scaly Dragonfish

– 1 Sinocyclocheilus Kareth Clean the Corrupt books Varn Bring 9 Notes scattered around the lair Eldran Discover three cult markings

After completing all the quests and obtaining fragments, you can craft the Dragon Amulet from the Amulet NPC. He is located in the Sanctum area.

Step 2: Bring Lucid Enchant Relic

To complete this step, bring the Enchant Relic with the Lucid mutation to The Restless One. You can find the Relic at any location. Catch it with a Lucid Rod to receive the Lucid mutation on the Relic.

Step 3: Bring a Lucid Speed Core

Speed Core is an Exotic rarity fish that swims in the waters of the Sunstone island. Again, you must use the Lucid Rod if you want it with the Lucid mutation.

Step 4: Bring a Lucid Cathulid

Cathulid is an Exotic rarity fish, which you can find in the Cultist Lair. Use Lucid Rod to mutate it with the Lucid mutation.

Step 5: Bring a Phantom Cathulith

You can find an Exotic rarity, Cathulith fish, in the Cultist Lair. Use Lucid Rod to catch one with Lucid mutation.

Step 6: Bring a Lucid Leviathan or Profane Leviathan

You can find the Exotic rarity Leviathan fish in the Cultist Lair. Use a Lucid Rod to catch the Lucid Leviathan. Profane Leviathan is a separate fish that belongs to the Secret rarity.

Step 7: Pay C$5,000,000 and reach level 750

This step requires a lot of grinding. You can earn money and level up by completing various quests or selling fish.

You can talk to The Restless One after completing all the steps to receive the Dreambreaker Rod.

Stats and Passives of the Dreambreaker Rod in Fisch

Here are the stats of the Dreambreaker Rod in Fisch:

Stat Value Lure Speed 120% Luck 215% Control 0.23 (Resulting in 53% width of the bar during the reeling minigame) Resilience 66% Maximum Weight Infinite Kg Line Distance 30 meter

Passive effects of the rod

The fishing minigame’s control gets reversed, and the border of the player’s screen becomes dim after 20% progress. The rod also receives a 15% Progress Speed buff. Additionally, the rod gets unique passive effects during the day and night. Here are the details:

During Day During Night -50% Fish Weight

+25% chance of Distraught +50% Fish Weight

35% chance for Distraught

33% chance to slash every 0.2 seconds for 5% progress

-15% Force Progress Speed

Mastery Level and Rewards

The developers added three new Mastery levels for the Dreambreaker Rod via the Trade Plaza Revamp update. Completing each level requires finishing a quest. And, you will receive a reward for completing each quest. Each quest requires catching a specific fish with the Dreambreaker rod. Here are the details of all levels, their quests, and rewards:

Mastery Level Quest to Complete Rewards Nightmare Hunter Get 50 Exotic fish with Perfect Catch +10% Progress Speed buff Master of the Deep Catch one Profane Leviathan Title Disruptor of Dreams Catch three Distraught Leviathan Nightmare Bobber Grand Reward Complete Nightmare Hunter, Master of the Deep, Disruptor of Dreams quests Golden Dreambreaker Skin

Best Enhancements for the Dreambreaker Rod in Fisch

Here are the best enhancements for the Dreambreaker Rod in Fisch:

Greed+Sea Prince – This combination maximizes the Fish Weight. You can also use Sea Overlord or Sea King as alternatives.

– This combination maximizes the Fish Weight. You can also use Sea Overlord or Sea King as alternatives. Greed+Cryogenic – This combination causes the fish’s movement to stop during fishing, and increases its weight.

– This combination causes the fish’s movement to stop during fishing, and increases its weight. Invincible: You can use this enhancement while grinding for Roslit Volcano or Brine Pool fish.

That concludes our guide on obtaining the Dreambreaker rod.