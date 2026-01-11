Home » Gaming » How to Get Dreambreaker Rod in Fisch

How to Get Dreambreaker Rod in Fisch

by Acharya Nidesh
Dreambreaker is the end-game rod in Fisch. It is a highly coveted rod, thanks to its Progress Speed boost and great Passive effects. The developers added three new Mastery levels for the rod and rewards via the recent update on January 10, 2026. You can obtain a new Skin, a Bobber, buffs, and more by unlocking its Mastery levels. This article provides a complete guide on obtaining the Dreambreaker Rod in Fisch, along with details on Mastery levels.

Dreambreaker Rod

Guide to Obtain Dreambreaker Rod in Fisch

You must complete The Restless One NPC’s quest to obtain the Dreambreaker Rod in Fisch. There are seven steps to completing his quest. Each step requires bringing a specific item to The Restless One NPC. Start the quest by talking to The Restless One NPC, found in the Cultist Lair area. The area is located in the First Sea at GPS coordinates 4450, -2000, -4675.

Before starting the quest, ensure you have the Lucid Rod, as the in-game items required to submit must have the Lucid mutation. Additionally, one item must have the Phantom mutation, so you must possess the Eidolon Rod. After talking to the NPC, follow the guide below to complete each step:

Step 1: Give the Dreamer’s Amulet

You can craft the Dreamer’s Amulet by collecting fragments from five NPCs: Sythra, Maelira, Kareth, Varn, and Eldran. Each NPC gives you a quest to collect fish or specific items. Here are the details:

NPC QuestHow to Complete
SythraRe-light 10 Lanterns
MaeliraCatch these fish:
– 1 Mexican Tetra
– 1 Abyssal Slickhead
– 1 Cave Loach
– 1 Scaly Dragonfish
– 1 Sinocyclocheilus
KarethClean the Corrupt books
VarnBring 9 Notes scattered around the lair
EldranDiscover three cult markings

After completing all the quests and obtaining fragments, you can craft the Dragon Amulet from the Amulet NPC. He is located in the Sanctum area.

Dreamer's Amulet

Step 2: Bring Lucid Enchant Relic

To complete this step, bring the Enchant Relic with the Lucid mutation to The Restless One. You can find the Relic at any location. Catch it with a Lucid Rod to receive the Lucid mutation on the Relic.

Enchant Relic

Step 3: Bring a Lucid Speed Core

Speed Core is an Exotic rarity fish that swims in the waters of the Sunstone island. Again, you must use the Lucid Rod if you want it with the Lucid mutation.

Speed Core

Step 4: Bring a Lucid Cathulid

Cathulid is an Exotic rarity fish, which you can find in the Cultist Lair. Use Lucid Rod to mutate it with the Lucid mutation.

Cathulid

Step 5: Bring a Phantom Cathulith

You can find an Exotic rarity, Cathulith fish, in the Cultist Lair. Use Lucid Rod to catch one with Lucid mutation.

Cathulith Dreambreaker rod in Fisch

Step 6: Bring a Lucid Leviathan or Profane Leviathan

You can find the Exotic rarity Leviathan fish in the Cultist Lair. Use a Lucid Rod to catch the Lucid Leviathan. Profane Leviathan is a separate fish that belongs to the Secret rarity.

Leviathan Dreambreaker rod in Fisch

Step 7: Pay C$5,000,000 and reach level 750

This step requires a lot of grinding. You can earn money and level up by completing various quests or selling fish.

You can talk to The Restless One after completing all the steps to receive the Dreambreaker Rod.

Stats and Passives of the Dreambreaker Rod in Fisch

Here are the stats of the Dreambreaker Rod in Fisch:

StatValue
Lure Speed120%
Luck215%
Control0.23 (Resulting in 53% width of the bar during the reeling minigame)
Resilience66%
Maximum WeightInfinite Kg
Line Distance30 meter

Passive effects of the rod

The fishing minigame’s control gets reversed, and the border of the player’s screen becomes dim after 20% progress. The rod also receives a 15% Progress Speed buff. Additionally, the rod gets unique passive effects during the day and night. Here are the details:

During DayDuring Night
-50% Fish Weight
+25% chance of Distraught		+50% Fish Weight
35% chance for Distraught
33% chance to slash every 0.2 seconds for 5% progress
-15% Force Progress Speed

Mastery Level and Rewards

The developers added three new Mastery levels for the Dreambreaker Rod via the Trade Plaza Revamp update. Completing each level requires finishing a quest. And, you will receive a reward for completing each quest. Each quest requires catching a specific fish with the Dreambreaker rod. Here are the details of all levels, their quests, and rewards:

Mastery LevelQuest to CompleteRewards
Nightmare HunterGet 50 Exotic fish with Perfect Catch+10% Progress Speed buff
Master of the DeepCatch one Profane LeviathanTitle
Disruptor of DreamsCatch three Distraught LeviathanNightmare Bobber
Grand RewardComplete Nightmare Hunter, Master of the Deep, Disruptor of Dreams questsGolden Dreambreaker Skin

Best Enhancements for the Dreambreaker Rod in Fisch

Here are the best enhancements for the Dreambreaker Rod in Fisch:

  • Greed+Sea Prince – This combination maximizes the Fish Weight. You can also use Sea Overlord or Sea King as alternatives.
  • Greed+Cryogenic – This combination causes the fish’s movement to stop during fishing, and increases its weight.
  • Invincible: You can use this enhancement while grinding for Roslit Volcano or Brine Pool fish.

That concludes our guide on obtaining the Dreambreaker rod.

Nidesh Acharya is a gaming writer at TechWiser, covering guides and news on several Roblox experiences. While not writing, you can find him watching videos on geopolitics, reading books, expanding his Philosophical Knowledge, watching movies, and writing poetry and fiction.

