How to Get Early Access for inZOI Creative Studio: Complete Timeline and Methods

Are you ready to explore inZOI’s creative world before the full Early Access launch? The wait is nearly over! inZOI Creative Studio goes live on March 20th, 2025, giving you a chance to try out character creation and building tools before the official release. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know about how to join in, including details on Twitch drops and free play times.

What is inZOI Creative Studio?

inZOI Creative Studio is a limited-time preview version that lets you experience two major features from the full game:

Zoi Customization – Create and personalize your own characters. Construction – Build and design your virtual spaces.

This sneak peek comes just a week before inZOI’s full Early Access launch on March 28th, 2025. The Creative Studio serves as both a preview and a way to build excitement in the community before the complete game becomes available.

How to Get inZOI Creative Studio Access

There are two ways to access the Creative Studio:

Access Method Start Date End Date Details Key Drops March 20th, 2025 March 22nd, 2025 Get exclusive early access by earning a key. Free Access March 23rd, 2025 March 27th, 2025 Everyone can play without restrictions.

Note: The key drops might end early if supplies run out, so don’t wait until the last minute!

How to Get a Key from Drops

You can earn a key by watching streams on any of these platforms:

Method Watch Time How to Get Twitch and Chzzk 15-minute 1. Link your KRAFTON ID with your Twitch or Chzzk account.

2. Look for the event page that will launch on March 20th at 00:00 UTC.

3. Follow the account linking instructions there.

4. Add inZOI to your Steam wishlist. This step is required for eligibility.

5. Watch any stream with the inZOI category for at least 15 minutes.

6. Make sure the streamer has set the correct game category.

7. Claim your key after the watch time requirement is met. Steam 30-minute 1. Go directly to the inZOI Steam store page.

2. Watch an inZOI stream through Steam for at least 30 minutes.

3. Receive your key automatically after meeting the time requirement. SOOP TBD SOOP will announce their specific key distribution method separately. Check their platform on March 20 for details.

What to Expect from inZOI Creative Studio

The Creative Studio version focuses on two core elements that showcase inZOI’s creative potential:

1. Zoi Character Customization

Create your own Zoi characters with detailed customization options. This feature gives you a taste of the character creation system that will be available in the full game.

2. Building System and Construction

Test out the construction tools to build and design spaces. This will let you experiment with inZOI’s building mechanics before the full release.

Whether you get in through the exclusive key drops or wait for the free access period, inZOI Creative Studio will give you a fun preview of what’s coming in this creative, community-focused game. Are you ready to start creating your own characters and worlds? Mark your calendar for March 20 and get ready to dive into inZOI!