How to Get Early Access for inZOI Creative Studio: Complete Timeline and Methods

Are you ready to explore inZOI’s creative world before the full Early Access launch? The wait is nearly over! inZOI Creative Studio goes live on March 20th, 2025, giving you a chance to try out character creation and building tools before the official release. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know about how to join in, including details on Twitch drops and free play times.
Table of Contents
What is inZOI Creative Studio?
inZOI Creative Studio is a limited-time preview version that lets you experience two major features from the full game:
- Zoi Customization – Create and personalize your own characters.
- Construction – Build and design your virtual spaces.
This sneak peek comes just a week before inZOI’s full Early Access launch on March 28th, 2025. The Creative Studio serves as both a preview and a way to build excitement in the community before the complete game becomes available.
How to Get inZOI Creative Studio Access
There are two ways to access the Creative Studio:
|Access Method
|Start Date
|End Date
|Details
|Key Drops
|March 20th, 2025
|March 22nd, 2025
|Get exclusive early access by earning a key.
|Free Access
|March 23rd, 2025
|March 27th, 2025
|Everyone can play without restrictions.
Note: The key drops might end early if supplies run out, so don’t wait until the last minute!
How to Get a Key from Drops
You can earn a key by watching streams on any of these platforms:
|Method
|Watch Time
|How to Get
|Twitch and Chzzk
|15-minute
|1. Link your KRAFTON ID with your Twitch or Chzzk account.
2. Look for the event page that will launch on March 20th at 00:00 UTC.
3. Follow the account linking instructions there.
4. Add inZOI to your Steam wishlist. This step is required for eligibility.
5. Watch any stream with the inZOI category for at least 15 minutes.
6. Make sure the streamer has set the correct game category.
7. Claim your key after the watch time requirement is met.
|Steam
|30-minute
|1. Go directly to the inZOI Steam store page.
2. Watch an inZOI stream through Steam for at least 30 minutes.
3. Receive your key automatically after meeting the time requirement.
|SOOP
|TBD
|SOOP will announce their specific key distribution method separately. Check their platform on March 20 for details.
Also Read:
- inZOI Desired Life: Guide to Crafting Your Zoi’s Dream Life
- Why inZOI Might Be Your Perfect Sims Alternative with Cars, Karma Systems, AI Features, and More
- inZOI Traits Guide: List of Traits to Create Your Zoi’s Personality
- inZOI Global Showcase: March 19 Event Will Reveal Pricing, Features, and Future Plans
What to Expect from inZOI Creative Studio
The Creative Studio version focuses on two core elements that showcase inZOI’s creative potential:
1. Zoi Character Customization
Create your own Zoi characters with detailed customization options. This feature gives you a taste of the character creation system that will be available in the full game.
2. Building System and Construction
Test out the construction tools to build and design spaces. This will let you experiment with inZOI’s building mechanics before the full release.
Whether you get in through the exclusive key drops or wait for the free access period, inZOI Creative Studio will give you a fun preview of what’s coming in this creative, community-focused game. Are you ready to start creating your own characters and worlds? Mark your calendar for March 20 and get ready to dive into inZOI!