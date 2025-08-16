How to Get Eclipse Mutation in Grow a Garden Roblox?

The Eclipse mutation is a new mutation that was added to Grow a Garden during the Beanstalk Event. This mutation can only be obtained during a special weather event and gives crops a 15x value boost. Here’s how to get the Eclipse mutation in Grow a Garden.

What is the Eclipse Mutation in Grow a Garden?

The Eclipse mutation gives your crops blue glare-like particles around them and provides a 15x sell value multiplier. The mutation only appears during the Solar Eclipse weather event, making it time-limited and rare.

Detail Value Appearance Blue glare-like particles around crops Sell Multiplier 15x How to Get Solar Eclipse weather event only

How to Get the Eclipse Mutation in Grow a Garden

The Eclipse mutation can only be obtained during the Solar Eclipse weather event:

Wait for Solar Eclipse : Look for the eclipse icon at the bottom right of your screen. It shows a black sun with orange rays around it.

: Look for the eclipse icon at the bottom right of your screen. It shows a black sun with orange rays around it. Recognize the Event : When the Solar Eclipse starts, the whole game area will go dark, and you’ll see the eclipse in the sky.

: When the Solar Eclipse starts, the whole game area will go dark, and you’ll see the eclipse in the sky. Let Crops Get Mutated : During the event, your crops have a chance to randomly get the Eclipse mutation. You cannot control which crops get it.

: During the event, your crops have a chance to randomly get the Eclipse mutation. You cannot control which crops get it. Harvest Later: Wait until the event ends before harvesting crops with the Eclipse mutation, or use tools to protect them.

When Does a Solar Eclipse Happen in Grow a Garden?

The Solar Eclipse is a limited-time weather event. The developers control when this event runs on the servers, so you need to wait for them to activate it. You cannot predict exactly when it will happen, but you can prepare your garden ahead of time so you’re ready when it does occur.

Is the Eclipse Mutation Worth It?

The Eclipse mutation gives a 15x multiplier, which is decent for increasing your crop values. Since it only appears during the rare Solar Eclipse event, getting it depends mostly on luck and timing.

If you happen to get the Eclipse mutation on valuable crops, it can provide good profits. However, since you cannot control when the event happens or which crops get the mutation, it’s not something you can rely on for consistent farming income.

That’s how you get the Eclipse mutation in Grow a Garden. Wait for the Solar Eclipse event and hope your valuable crops get the blue particle effect with the 15x multiplier.