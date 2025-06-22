How to Get Elephant Ears in Grow a Garden Roblox

Want to know how to get Elephant Ears in Grow a Garden? This rare crop just dropped with the Summer Update on June 21st, 2025, and it’s one of the hardest plants to get in the game right now. The Elephant Ears is a Prismatic-tier plant that sells for around 80,000 Sheckles on average. That’s some serious money in the game. Getting this plant is tough, and growing it takes forever. Let me guide you on how to get your hands on this new plant!

What is the Elephant Ears Plant in Grow a Garden

First, let’s talk about why you want this plant. The Elephant Ears look exactly like real elephant ears. They’re grey and have that bumpy texture. They’re also a multi-harvest crop, which means you can continue harvesting from the same plant repeatedly. Now here’s what makes them worth the effort:

High selling value: This plant sells around 80,000 Sheckles per harvest.

Multi-harvest: You can keep getting crops from this plant.

Prismatic rarity: One of the rarest plants in the game.

Event exclusive: Only available during this new Summer Update.

The only downside is that they grow really slowly compared to other plants.

How to Get Elephant Ears in Grow a Garden

There are two main ways to get Elephant Ears seeds, and both involve the new Summer Seed Pack. Let me break down each method:

Method 1: Summer Harvest Event (Free)

This is the free way to get Summer Seed Packs. Here is what you need to do:

Wait for the Summer Harvest Event (happens every hour for 10 minutes). Go to the center when the event starts. Hold any summer crops and press E to submit them. Keep submitting crops with other players to build up harvest points. When the event ends, you will get Summer Seed Packs as rewards.

The good news is that Summer Seed Packs from events have a 50% drop chance. The bad news? The Elephant Ears seed only has a 0.5% chance to drop from these packs. That means you’ll need to open a lot of packs.

Method 2: Buy Exotic Summer Seed Packs (Robux)

If you don’t want to wait for events, you can buy the Exotic Summer Seed Packs with Robux:

Pack Option Price Drop Rate Boost 1 Pack 199 Robux Standard 0.5% 3 Packs 575 Robux Standard 0.5% 10 Packs 1,699 Robux 7% Chance

The 10-pack bundle is your best bet if you’re going the Robux route. That 7% drop rate is way better than the normal 0.5% chance. When you open an Exotic Summer Seed Pack, here’s what you might get:

Crop Name Drop Rate Wild Carrot 30% Pear 25% Cantaloupe 20% Parasol Flower 10% Rosy Delight 4.5% Rainbow Sack 1% Elephant Ears 0.5%

As you can see, Elephant Ears are the rarest drop by far. If you are doing the free method, then try to join every Summer Harvest Event you can and bring as many summer crops as possible so you can get a higher chance of getting the Elephant Ears. If you are going for the paid method, then always go for the 10-pack bundle.

Is It Worth Getting Elephant Ears?

If you’re a collector or you want high-value crops, then yes, it is definitely worth getting. The Elephant Ears is one of the best money-making plants in the game right now. Just be ready for the grind, though. That 0.5% drop rate means you might need to open a lot of seed packs before getting one. But once you have it, you’ll have a steady source of high-value crops.

The Summer Update won’t last forever, so if you want Elephant Ears, start grinding those Summer Harvest Events now. Good luck getting this rare plant! Don’t forget that now you can also hatch a Paradise Egg in Grow a Garden. Try them out!