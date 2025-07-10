How to Get Enchantment Tomes in Dig – Roblox

Do you feel like you have already dug so much, but you get only junk? If you want to make your shovels work better in Dig, you actually need Enchantment Tomes. These special books allow you to enhance your digging tools with additional powers, making them faster and more effective. Getting these tomes can be tricky, but once you know how, you will be enchanting your shovels like a pro. Here is the guide on how to get Enchantment Tomes in Dig!

What Are Enchantment Tomes in Dig?

Enchantment Tomes are basically magic books with a glowing crystal on top. You won’t be able to enchant anything in the game without them, so they’re super important if you want to get better at the game. You can use these tomes at the Enchantment Altar in Azure Hollow (inside the Cinder Cavern). The altar is where all the magic happens. It’s your spot for making your shovels incredibly powerful.

How to Get Enchantment Tomes in Dig

There are two methods that you can use to get the Enchantment Tomes in Dig. Here are the ways:

Method 1: Dig Them Up While Playing

This is the free way to get Enchantment Tomes in Dig, and it’s perfect if you’re just starting out. All you need to do is keep digging with the best shovel you have in your backpack. While you’re collecting common items, you will also be able to find Enchantment Tomes sometimes.

It’s completely random, though. You might dig for hours and not find a single tome, or you might get lucky and find many in one digging session. Try to go to the best digging spots where you usually find rare items. These areas seem to have better chances for special loot drops, including Enchantment Tomes.

Method 2: Buy From the Dark Wizard

If you have money in your pocket, then you can even buy Enchantment Tomes directly from the Dark Wizard. However, it’s not that simple. You need to do these requirements first:

Be at least level 30

Have $15,000 saved up

Find the Dark Wizard during Summer nights only

If you have all the requirements ready, then here’s how to buy the Enchantment Tome from the Dark Wizard:

Go to Rooftop Woodlands and look for a building with a wooden door and a huge mushroom adjacent to it (4401, 226, -628). Knock on the door and wait for the Dark Wizard to show up. If you don’t come during Summer nights, there will be a notice that says, “Maybe come by at another time…” When the wizard appears, you can buy the item for $15,000.

Improve Chances of Getting Enchantment Tomes

While digging up tomes is mostly about luck, there are a few things you can do to help your odds. Using the Magnet Shovel or Abundant Enchantment can be a great help! It’s not a huge boost, but every little bit helps when you’re trying to collect these rare items. If you have access to either of these options, definitely use them while you’re farming for tomes.

For beginners, I’d say stick with digging them up naturally. Fifteen thousand dollars is a huge amount when you’re just starting out, and you’ll probably need that money for other upgrades first. However, if you’re already at a higher level and have plenty of cash, buying from the Dark Wizard is way more reliable. You know exactly what you’re getting, and you don’t have to waste time hoping for lucky drops. That way, you can go to the altar and enchant as many times as you want!