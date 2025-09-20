How to Get Fall Energy in Grow a Garden

The recent Grow a Garden update further expanded the ongoing Fall Event in the game. The most exciting part of the second phase of the event is the new Fall Energy mechanic. The feature adds tasks that you can complete to get the Fall Energy in Grow a Garden, which will then convert into rewards every day. But, how exactly does the process work? Well, this article presents a comprehensive guide to help you out.

How to Check Out Activities and Gain Fall Energy in Grow a Garden

To check the activities and various other new additions to the Fall event, you must launch the game and head over to the middle of the map. Next, go opposite the big tree and interact with the NPC in the Fall Activities shop. Now, select the “See Activities” option to check out the various available tasks. You can now start completing the tasks as instructed.

Completing these tasks will give you Fall Energy. You can reroll the tasks by spending Sheckles. However, note that the amount of Shckles you need for the reroll will keep increasing with each use. So, we recommend only using this feature if you’re incapable of completing the current tasks.

How Do You Get Rewards From the Fall Activities

Now that you know what Fall Energy in Grow a Garden is and how to collect it, it is time to tell you how to obtain the rewards. This is a straightforward method like others. We have listed all their instructions below for you to check out.

Check out the quests and keep completing them regularly. The tasks usually revolve around objects found on the map, like opening specific seed packs or hatching eggs.

Once all the available tasks are complete, the game will reset the list, giving you new ones. Completing the Fall Harvest Activity will give you anywhere from 10 to 25 Fall Energy.

Every 24 hours, all your accumulated Fall Energy will reset and give you rewards. You can check your acquired energy on the board on the left side of the NPC. It will also display the rarity of rewards you will obtain.

Current List of All the Fall Harvest Quests

Next, we have listed all the currently available quests/tasks that you can complete to gain Fall Energy in Grow a Garden. Note that the list might expand if the developer adds more tasks in the future.

Feed any pet 3 times

Feed any pet 1x Soup

Place 1x Bonfire

Hatch 1 Fall Egg

Release 10 Fireflies from their jars

Grow a Salmon to age 10

Place 1x Godly Sprinkler

Harvest 5 Turnips

Give 1 Maple Syrup to a pet

Plant 1 Meyer Lemon SeedPlant 2 Parsley Seeds

Harvest 25 Apples

Trigger a Fall Bloom 1 time

Harvest 1 Pumpkin

Offer 10 plants to the Harvest Spirit

Use 1 Maple Leaf Charm

Use a Watering Can on 10 growing plants

Open 1 Fall Seed Pack

harvest 20 Corn

Place 2x Basic Sprinklers

Have 1 rake be stepped on by another player

Place 2x Advanced Sprinklers

All Fall Harvest Activity Rewards

Finally, we have listed all the rewards that you can obtain from the ongoing event.

Points Rewards 50 Points Firefly Jar, Sky Lantern, Maple Leaf Kite, 3x Rake 100 Points 30x Event Lantern, 20x Watering Can, Leaf Blower, Rake, Firefly Jar, Sky Lantern, Maple Leaf Kite, 3x Reclaimer 150 Points 2x Small Toy, Godly Sprinkler, Leaf Blower, 15x Rake, Super Leaf Blower, 2x Small Treat 200 Points Maple Sprinkler, 20x Rake, Fall Crate, 2x Super Leaf Blower 250 Points 3x Fall Crate, 3x Fall Seed Pack, 3x Fall Egg, 3x Maple Crate, Maple Leaf Charm, 2x Acorn Lollipop, Gold Fertilizer 500 Points 2x Super Watering Can, Maple Resin, Golden Acorn, Rainbow Fertilizer, Silver Fall Seed Pack, Grandmaster Sprinkler, Gold Lollipop

With this, you’ve reached the end of this article. Make sure to bookmark the page and check back later if the developer adds something new to the event.