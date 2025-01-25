Home » Gaming » How to Get Fortnite Kaiju No. 8 Skins: Bundle and Prices

How to Get Fortnite Kaiju No. 8 Skins: Bundle and Prices

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

The wait is finally over. Now you can step into Fortnite as your favorite anime-inspired character! Fortnite x Kaiju No. 8 collaboration is here, bringing the monster-hunting action of the manga into Fortnite’s Battle Royale. Here’s everything you need to know on how to get Fortnite Kaiju No. 8 skins, including the bundle and their prices.

How to Get Fortnite Kaiju No. 8 Skins

How to Get Fortnite Kaiju No. 8 Skins

The Kaiju No. 8 collaboration is now available in the Fortnite Item Shop and you can purchase them until February 1st, 2025. If you are a big fan of this anime, you better act fast! You can get the items individually or save V-Bucks by purchasing the complete bundle.

The Kaiju No. 8 Bundle is currently available at a significant discount, priced at 3,800 V-Bucks (reduced from 7,700 V-Bucks). Here’s what’s included:

Kaiju No. 8 Skins and CosmeticsIndividual Price
Kafka Hibino Skin Fortnite
Kafka Hibino Skin		1,800 V-Bucks
Cracked Mask Backbling Fortnite
Cracked Mask Backbling		Included with Kafka Hibino skin
Spirit of the Kaiju Emote Fortnite
Spirit of the Kaiju Emote		Included with Kafka Hibino skin
Kikoru Shinomiya Skin Fortnite
Kikoru Shinomiya Skin		1,500 V-Bucks
Kikoru's Scaled Slingbag Backbling
Kikoru’s Scaled Slingbag		Included with Kikoru Shinomiya Skin
Kikoru's Personal Weapon Pickaxe
Kikoru’s Personal Weapon Pickaxe		Included with Kikoru Shinomiya Skin
Reno Ichikawa Skin Fortnite
Reno Ichikawa Skin		1,500 V-Bucks
Reno's Gearbag Backbling Fortnite
Reno’s Gearbag Backbling		Included with Reno Ichikawa Skin
Kaiju No. 8's Scythe Pickaxe
Kaiju No. 8’s Scythe		800 V-Bucks
Freezing Round Axes Pickaxe
Freezing Round Axes Pickaxe		800 V-Bucks
Kaiju No. 8 Wrap Fortnite
Kaiju No. 8 Wrap		500 V-Bucks

Because the trailer was posted a day before by Fortnite, many fans anticipated Kafka’s transformation into Kaiju No. 8 through an emote. Unfortunately, the current Spirit of the Kaiju emote only displays a spirit effect behind the character. Let’s hope that a future hotfix might introduce the actual transformation feature that players are so excited to see.

Is Fortnite Kaiju No. 8 Skin Bundle Worth It?

If you’re planning to get multiple items from this collaboration, the complete bundle offers the best value with its 3,900 V-Bucks discount. The Kafka Hibino outfit is particularly noteworthy due to its bonus emote and included cosmetics. All Kaiju No. 8 cosmetics are usable in Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival, and Rocket Racing modes.

Remember that while these items look fantastic, they provide no competitive advantage and are purely cosmetic. Don’t wait too long to make your decision though. These items will only be available until February 1st!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters Guide: Species List and Locations

Storm Dominates Marvel Rivals Season 1 With the Highest Competitive...

Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test 2 Date, Rewards &...

Fortnite x Kaiju No. 8 Trailer Reveals Skins and Gameplay...

Marvel Rivals: Why Rocket Raccoon Is the Best Defensive Support

Marvel Rivals Leaked Heroes: Real or Developer’s Bait?

What Do All Icons and Symbols Mean in Marvel Rivals

Fortnite x Kaiju No. 8 Officially Teased: The Latest Monster...

Roblox Anime Lootify Codes (January 2025)

All Star Wars Skins in Fortnite: Prices, Availability, and How...