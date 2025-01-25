How to Get Fortnite Kaiju No. 8 Skins: Bundle and Prices

The wait is finally over. Now you can step into Fortnite as your favorite anime-inspired character! Fortnite x Kaiju No. 8 collaboration is here, bringing the monster-hunting action of the manga into Fortnite’s Battle Royale. Here’s everything you need to know on how to get Fortnite Kaiju No. 8 skins, including the bundle and their prices.

How to Get Fortnite Kaiju No. 8 Skins

The Kaiju No. 8 collaboration is now available in the Fortnite Item Shop and you can purchase them until February 1st, 2025. If you are a big fan of this anime, you better act fast! You can get the items individually or save V-Bucks by purchasing the complete bundle.

The Kaiju No. 8 Bundle is currently available at a significant discount, priced at 3,800 V-Bucks (reduced from 7,700 V-Bucks). Here’s what’s included:

Kaiju No. 8 Skins and Cosmetics Individual Price

Kafka Hibino Skin 1,800 V-Bucks

Cracked Mask Backbling Included with Kafka Hibino skin

Spirit of the Kaiju Emote Included with Kafka Hibino skin

Kikoru Shinomiya Skin 1,500 V-Bucks

Kikoru’s Scaled Slingbag Included with Kikoru Shinomiya Skin

Kikoru’s Personal Weapon Pickaxe Included with Kikoru Shinomiya Skin

Reno Ichikawa Skin 1,500 V-Bucks

Reno’s Gearbag Backbling Included with Reno Ichikawa Skin

Kaiju No. 8’s Scythe 800 V-Bucks

Freezing Round Axes Pickaxe 800 V-Bucks

Kaiju No. 8 Wrap 500 V-Bucks

Because the trailer was posted a day before by Fortnite, many fans anticipated Kafka’s transformation into Kaiju No. 8 through an emote. Unfortunately, the current Spirit of the Kaiju emote only displays a spirit effect behind the character. Let’s hope that a future hotfix might introduce the actual transformation feature that players are so excited to see.

Is Fortnite Kaiju No. 8 Skin Bundle Worth It?

If you’re planning to get multiple items from this collaboration, the complete bundle offers the best value with its 3,900 V-Bucks discount. The Kafka Hibino outfit is particularly noteworthy due to its bonus emote and included cosmetics. All Kaiju No. 8 cosmetics are usable in Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival, and Rocket Racing modes.

Remember that while these items look fantastic, they provide no competitive advantage and are purely cosmetic. Don’t wait too long to make your decision though. These items will only be available until February 1st!