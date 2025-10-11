How to Get Frankentteo in Steal a Brainrot

Steal a Brainrot has entered the spooky season with its Halloween update. Among various brainrots, you might be interested in the Frankentteo, as it resembles the Frankenstein Monster from the iconic movie. However, do you know how to get your hands on Frankentteo in Steal a Brainrot? Well, you can follow this guide to find and add this brainrot to your base.

Where to Find Frankentteo in Steal a Brainrot

There are basically two ways to obtain Frankentteo in Steal a Brainrot. The first method requires you to stay patient and have a bit of cash on hand. The other method needs you to be quick and another player to be careless. We have listed both these methods below for you to check out.

1. Wait for the Witching Hour to Spawn

The Witching Hour is a limited-time event in Steal a Brainrot where special Halloween-themed brainrots spawn on the conveyor belt every two hours. You can keep track of it by checking the new NPCs near the conveyor belt and looking at the timer above them. Once the Witching Hour spawns, you must then wait for Frankentteo to appear and have $175M cash ready. This could be a high price for new players who have yet to obtain good brainrots that farm tons of cash each second.

Note that Witching Hour is a limited-time event, so you must keep an eye out for it while the Halloween festivities last in the game.

2. Steal from Someone

Your next option to obtain the Frankentteo brainrot is by stealing. However, this method requires you to be quick and look for someone who has this brainrot and has their base’s defenses down. If you happen to come across such a fellow, immediately enter their base, hold E to steal their brainrot, immediately exit their base, and reach yours before they realize what’s happening.

While this sounds risky, you have a better chance of getting yourself a Frankentteo. Waiting for it to spawn at the conveyor belt requires a lot of patience and luck.

Is Frankentteo Worth the Effort?

Frankentteo is a great brainrot to have in your base. While expensive, it generates $750k/s, allowing you to make a lot of cash in a short amount of time. The amount ensures that you get a good return on your investment. However, this is not a completely new brainrot since it is basically a Halloween-themed Matteo. While the base models are similar, Frankentteo is green, has scars on his head, wears dark glasses, and a hat. It’s pretty to guess that it is based on the Frankenstein monster, making it a great collectible for fans.