If you’re playing the latest DOOM game and want to get the blood-soaked Butcher skin, you can actually do it for free. The Butcher skin features a cool steel-gray armor covered in blood, which really fits the brutal style of the Doom Slayer. I will walk you through how to get free Butcher Skin in DOOM: The Dark Ages before the offer expires. Check it out!

What is Butcher Skin in DOOM: The Dark Ages

The Butcher skin changes your Doom Slayer’s look from the usual green armor to a steel-gray outfit covered in blood. You’ll see this scary new look in cutscenes and on the main menu. Even though DOOM: The Dark Ages is mostly played in first-person, it’s still a cool skin to get. This free skin is only available until June 27th, 2025 (10AM ET).

How to Get Free Butcher Skin in DOOM: The Dark Ages

There are actually two methods you can follow to get the Butcher Skin for free. Here are the ways:

Method 1: Through the Bethesda Website

Visit Bethesda official website and log in to your account. If you don’t have an account, you can register first. Then, go to the Bundle Claim page. You must agree to receive marketing emails from Bethesda, then select Claim Now to unlock the bundle. The skin then will be added to your account. Check the Transaction History in your account. The Butcher skin should be listed there if claimed successfully.

Method 2: Using the In-Game QR Code (Console Players Only)

If you’re playing on console, there’s an easier method:

From the main menu, press R2/RT to navigate to the second tab. Scan the QR code using your smartphone or tablet. This will take you directly to the Bethesda offer page. Follow the same steps to claim as mentioned above.

How to Equip the Butcher Skin in DOOM: The Dark Ages

Once you’ve claimed the skin, you need to equip it in-game. After you launch DOOM: The Dark Ages, follow these steps:

If you’ve successfully claimed the skin, you’ll see a splash image displaying the Butcher skin. Go to the main menu and select Extras. Choose Slayer Skins and equip the Butcher skin.

If you don’t see the skin immediately, try restarting the game or verifying that your gaming platform account is linked to your Bethesda account.

The Butcher skin is a great free add-on for DOOM: The Dark Ages. It gives your Slayer a tougher, more dangerous look that fits the intense action. Just make sure to grab it before June 27th, 2025, because it won’t be free after that. If you want more skin, you can also get the Doom Slayer Verdant Skin for free!