Looking for a fresh new skin to show off in Fortnite? You’re in luck! The Emerald Gamer skin bundle is now available for free, and getting it is way easier than you might think. This pack comes with some pretty cool items, including the Sage Outfit that’s perfect for you if you want to stand out on the battlefield. Here is how to get free Emerald Gamer skin bundle in Fortnite.

How to Get Free Emerald Gamer Skin Bundle in Fortnite

Getting the Emerald Gamer Pack is very easy, but you do need to follow these steps exactly. First things first, you need to be a PlayStation Plus member. If you don’t have PlayStation Plus, you won’t be able to get this pack at all. Once you’ve confirmed your PlayStation Plus membership is active, turn on your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 console. This pack is only available through PlayStation consoles, so you can’t get it on PC, Xbox, or mobile devices.

Next, open the PlayStation Store on your console. In the search bar, type “Fortnite – Emerald Gamer Pack” and look for the official listing. You should see the pack with a $0.00 price tag, which confirms it’s free for PlayStation Plus members.

Click on the pack and hit the orange “Buy” button. Don’t worry, even though it says “Buy,” you won’t be charged anything since it’s free with your PlayStation Plus membership. You’ll need to accept the terms and conditions, then hit “Order & Pay.”

What’s Inside the Emerald Gamer Skin Bundle

The Emerald Gamer skin bundle has a whole collection of cosmetics that’ll make your character look amazing.

Cosmetics Icon Sage Outfit Sage LEGO Variant Silver Mind Back Bling Sage Snap-Axe Pickaxe

You’ll get the Sage Outfit, which is the main attraction. This skin has a really cool design that works well in most game modes. Along with that, you also get the Sage LEGO Variant, which is perfect if you love playing LEGO Fortnite. The pack also includes the Silver Mind Back Bling, and finally, there’s Sage’s Snap-Axe Pickaxe, which gives you a complete matching set.

Important Things to Remember

After you’ve claimed the pack from the PlayStation Store, you need to log into Fortnite on your PlayStation console to actually receive the items. The rewards won’t show up in your locker until you do this step. The Emerald Gamer Pack is only available until September 24th, 2025. After that date, it’ll be gone forever, making it a potentially rare item for anyone who manages to claim it in time.

Even though you claim it on PlayStation, the items will be available on all platforms where you play Fortnite. So if you usually play on PC or mobile, you can still use these items there after claiming them on PlayStation. Head over to your PlayStation Store now and add these items to your Fortnite collection. Your character will thank you for the fresh new look!