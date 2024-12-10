How to Get Free Mr. Dappermint and Chord Kahele Skins in LEGO Fortnite

Want to grab some free LEGO Fortnite skins? You’re in luck! Epic Games is giving away two awesome skins to celebrate the launch of LEGO Fortnite Brick Life. Let’s break down exactly how you can get free Mr. Dappermint and Chord Kahele skins in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Get Free Mr. Dappermint Skin in LEGO Fortnite

Christmas is coming and you will be able to don Mr. Dappermint’s skin soon! It is a festive skin with a candy cane theme, bringing holiday cheer to the game. It used to be available in the Item Shop for purchase, but now you can get it for free with no time limit to claim it. To get Mr. Dappermint’s skin in LEGO Fortnite, just follow these simple steps:

Go to the Epic Games website and sign in. Click your profile icon and select Account. Navigate to Apps & Accounts. Look for the LEGO Account option and click Connect. Sign in to your LEGO account (or create one if you don’t have it). Approve the account linking.

Bonus Tip: If this is your first time linking your LEGO and Epic accounts, you’ll also get the Explorer Emilie skin for free.

How to Get Chord Kahele Skin in LEGO Fortnite

This cool character comes with pink headphones and a skull t-shirt design. Right now, it’s free, but it will be sold in the Item Shop later. You’ve got until February 21st, 2025, to grab it for free. Just follow the steps in the game to claim it, however, this one requires a bit more effort:

Sign in with your Epic Games account. Play any game mode and earn some XP. Complete the match. The skin should appear in your inventory automatically.

To earn the XP, you must play on mobile only, as console play doesn’t count toward progress. If you don’t see your skins after following these steps, try to restart the game, make sure both your accounts are properly linked, and allow some time for the rewards to appear in your locker.

These free skins are just the beginning of what’s coming to Fortnite. The new LEGO Fortnite Brick Life mode launches on December 12th, 2024, bringing a whole new roleplaying experience to the game. You’ll be able to get jobs, own houses, and explore a LEGO-themed world with your friends. Additionally, LEGO Fortnite is being rebranded as LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, which expands the LEGO experience even further with new adventures. With all these exciting changes and Winterfest 2024 right around the corner, there might be even more free cosmetics coming soon. So stay tuned.