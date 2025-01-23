How to Get Free Star-Lord Lion’s Mane Skin in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals is celebrating the Lunar New Year with its Spring Festival event, bringing exciting rewards to the game including a free Star-Lord skin. The Spring Festival kicks off on January 23rd, 2025, at 1 AM PST and runs through February 14th, 2025. This three-week celebration marks the game’s second major event since its December launch. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get the free Star-Lord Lion’s Mane skin in Marvel Rivals and make the most of the festival!

How to Get the Free Lion’s Mane Star-Lord Skin in Spring Festival Event

As you can see in the picture below, the Lion’s Mane Star-Lord costume gives the character a bold new look with a gold lion mask featuring glowing blue eyes and flowing golden blonde hair. He also wears a Chinese-style dark vest with gold clasps and white fur trim, paired with white pants and gold-accented boots styled like lion claws. A red sash in the middle ties the outfit together, and his dual pistols now feature white fur designs, fitting the Lunar New Year theme perfectly.

To unlock the free Lion’s Mane skin for Star-Lord, you’ll need to participate in the event’s featured game mode and complete specific challenges. Currently, details on how to participate are unavailable, but we’ll provide updates as soon as they are announced. However, looking at the trailer that was released a day ago, here’s what you should focus on:

Play Clash of Dancing Lions

The new 3v3 game mode adds a fun twist to sports games. Teams earn points by getting the ball into scoring zones on opposite sides of the field. Use your hero’s abilities to:

Steal the ball from opponents

Move it quickly across the field

Score in the target zones

Complete Event Challenges

Just like Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival, the game will offer missions throughout the event period too. So make sure to:

Check the event tab regularly for new objectives

Track your progress through the challenges

Complete all required tasks before the event ends

Additional Dancing Lion-Themed Costumes in Marvel Rivals

While Star-Lord’s skin is free, two other festive costumes are available for purchase:

Black Widow Lion’s Heartbeat Costume – 1,400 Units

– 1,400 Units Iron Fist Lion’s Gaze Costume – 2,000 Units

These skins can be bought individually or as part of the Dancing Lions Bundle (which costs 2,800 Units), which includes bonus emotes, nameplates, MVPs, and sprays. The Fortune and Colors gallery card customization event will also let you create and decorate your own unique card using event-specific enhancements. Don’t miss your chance to add this majestic costume to your collection before the Spring Festival ends on February 14th!