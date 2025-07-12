How to Get Friendbound Mutation in Grow a Garden Roblox

The Friendbound mutation is one of the newest mutations you can get in Grow a Garden. This mutation gives your crops a bright cherry-red glow with floating hearts and comes with a massive 70x sell value multiplier. Here’s everything you need to know about getting this friendship-powered mutation.

What is the Friendbound Mutation?

The Friendbound mutation is a crop mutation that you can get by maintaining friendship streaks with other players. When a crop gets this mutation, it glows with a bright red color and has floating hearts around it. Most importantly, it multiplies your crop’s sell value by 70x, making it one of the most valuable mutations in the game.

How to Get the Friendbound Mutation

Getting the Friendbound mutation requires teamwork with your friends. Here’s the step-by-step process:

Buy the Friendship Pot : Go to the Gear Shop and buy the Friendship Pot for 15,000,000 coins . This is a one-time purchase that you’ll need to start the friendship system.

: Go to the Gear Shop and buy the for . This is a one-time purchase that you’ll need to start the friendship system. Link with a Friend : Equip your Friendship Pot and walk up to a friend or any player you trust. Press E (or tap on mobile) when you see the prompt to link your pot with theirs. If they accept, both of you will get linked Friendship Pots with each other’s names.

: Equip your Friendship Pot and walk up to a friend or any player you trust. Press (or tap on mobile) when you see the prompt to link your pot with theirs. If they accept, both of you will get linked Friendship Pots with each other’s names. Maintain Your Streak : Both you and your friend need to tend the pot every 12 hours to keep your streak alive.

: Both you and your friend need to to keep your streak alive. Keep Building: The higher your streak gets, the better your chances of getting the Friendbound mutation on random crops.

Is the Friendbound Mutation Worth It?

Yes, the Friendbound mutation is definitely worth getting. With a 70x sell multiplier, this mutation can turn even basic crops into massive money makers. Unlike some other high-value mutations that rely on luck or special events, the Friendbound mutation just requires you and your friend to stay consistent with tending your pots.

The 15 million coin investment for the Friendship Pot might seem expensive, but it pays for itself quickly once you start getting crops with 70x multipliers. If you combine the Friendbound mutation with other valuable mutations or high-tier crops, your profits can become enormous.

That’s everything you need to know about getting the Friendbound mutation in Grow a Garden. Grab some active friends, buy that Friendship Pot, and start building those valuable streaks for some serious crop profits!