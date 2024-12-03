How to Get Godzilla in Fortnite: Release Time and Battle Pass Skin

The King of Monsters is making his way to Fortnite, and players are trying to find out when they can battle this legendary creature and how to get their hands on the awesome Godzilla Evolved skin. Here’s everything you need to know about Godzilla’s arrival in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

Godzilla Release Time in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

Searching for Godzilla in the stunning new map of Fortnite Chapter 6 but haven’t spotted the monster yet? That’s because Godzilla isn’t set to appear until January 17th, 2025, at 9 AM ET. Although Epic Games hasn’t announced a date or confirmed details, leaks and trailers suggest Godzilla will debut as a giant NPC boss in the Battle Royale, following the style of previous boss encounters like Doctor Doom.

How to Get the Godzilla Skin in Fortnite

If you’re ready to play as the King of Monsters, here’s how you can get the Godzilla skin in Fortnite. First, grab the Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass for 1,000 V-Bucks. Then, mark your calendar for January 17th, 2025, when the special Godzilla quests go live. Completing these quests will unlock the skin that is inspired by Godzilla’s look in the movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024).

Epic Games has been teasing a special limited-time event featuring Godzilla, and while details aren’t officially confirmed yet, the clues are hard to miss. From what we’ve seen in past events, we expected a massive boss battle right in the center of the map, where players will likely team up to take down the iconic kaiju. Plus, we are sure there will be exclusive rewards for those who join the action.

The excitement is building as we get closer to Godzilla’s arrival. With a skin to unlock and what promises to be an epic boss battle, January 17 looks like a huge day for Fortnite players. Remember, you’ll have roughly a month to complete all the Godzilla-related quests before Chapter 6 Season 1 ends in February 2025. So don’t miss out on this chance to become the God of Destruction yourself.