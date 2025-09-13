How to get Golden Acorn in Grow a Garden

The Fall Market update has arrived in Grow a Garden, along with tons of other interesting things like new pets, cosmetics, and gear. However, the Golden Acorn seems to be gaining the most traction simply because it can mutate your pets without the need to use the Pet Mutation machine. This is a game-changer, hence the curiosity about the new item. This article presents a comprehensive guide on how to obtain the Golden Acorn in Grow a Garden and its usage.

Where to Get Golden Acorn in Grow a Garden

To get a Golden Acorn in Grow a Garden, you must head over to the centre of the map and check out the new Fall Festival Gears shop. To get the item, you must spend a whopping 10B Sheckles. This is a huge sum of money, making the item nigh-impossible to get for new players. However, there is another obstacle that you must overcome before you can access it.

To unlock, access, and purchase the Golden Acorn, you must first contribute to Fall Bloom 17 times. To do so, you must talk to the NPC under the tree near the event shops and give it the right type of plant in Grow a Garden that it asks for. The requirement will change periodically, hence you should have a diverse set of crops. Once you do unlock the item, you must then wait for it to be in stock.

How to use Golden Acorn in Grow a Garden

If you get lucky and manage to obtain a Golden Acorn in the game, it is time to put it to use. We have listed all the instructions that you must follow to use it.

Open your inventory and click on the Golden Acorn to equip it. Go near a pet that you wish to use the item on. Note that this will only work if your pet’s age is 40 or above. Once you see the highlight, use the left mouse button to apply a mutation.

If done correctly, your pet will receive a random mutation and its level will be set to 1. This means you must feed and grow it again.

Is the Golden Acorn Worth Obtaining?

Absolutely. The Golden Acorn is an extremely useful item to help your pet gain a mutation. The regular Pet Mutation Machine only works if your pet is level 50 or above. The Golden Acorn reduces the limit to only age 40, allowing you to test the item out frequently. While its extreme cost of 10B Sheckles and the requirements to unlock it can be a hassle, it is still an easier method to get a mutation for your pets.

So, if you have Sheckles to spare and pets to mutate, then you can use this as an opportunity.