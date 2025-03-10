How to Get Gracium Ore in Monster Hunter Wilds with Farming Strategies

Gracium Ore is one of the most important High Rank materials you’ll need after completing Monster Hunter Wilds main story. This rare mining resource is essential for crafting powerful weapons and armor, but many hunters struggle to find it efficiently. This guide will help you locate, farm, and use Gracium Ore to build your perfect endgame loadout.

What is Gracium Ore in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Gracium Ore is a valuable High Rank mining material that becomes available only after you’ve:

Completed the Low Rank story campaign.

Defeated the game’s flagship monster.

Unlocked High Rank quests and expeditions.

This shimmering blue-white ore is relatively rare compared to other mining materials, making it a precious resource for crafting some of the game’s most powerful gear.

How to Get Gracium Ore in Monster Hunter Wilds

Gracium Ore can only be found in the High Rank version of the Iceshard Cliffs region. You’ll need to specifically jump into a High Rank expedition to this area – the ore won’t appear in Low Rank expeditions. The best place to farm Gracium Ore is in Area 8 of the Iceshard Cliffs. There are three Mining Outcrops close to each other, and this area is really close to the base camp. To find these spots quickly:

Open your map at the base camp. Set waypoint markers on a Mining Outcrop in Area 8. Mount your Seikret and follow the markers. Mine each outcrop you encounter.

Farming Strategies for Gracium Ore

Since Gracium Ore has a relatively low drop rate, you might not get it on your first try or even on your fifth. Sometimes, Monster Hunter somehow knows what material you are looking for, making it almost impossible to find. Maybe it’s a placebo effect, but who knows?

You can try wearing armor with the Geologist skill to increase your mining yields and consider eating a meal with Truffle Du Conga before mining, which grants you Gatherer Meal to increase the chance of getting Gracium Ore. Nevertheless, if you are having a hard time finding Gracium Ore, here are some methods to help you:

Method 1: Circuit Farming

Create a mining circuit through Area 8. Hit all three Mining Outcrops in sequence. Fast travel to Area 18 camp to farm 2 outcrops. Return to Area 8 after outcrops respawn (approximately 5 minutes).

Method 2: Reload Farming

If you’re short on time and need Gracium Ore quickly:

Mine all outcrops in Area 8 and 18. Return to the title screen. Load back in and repeat. This resets all Mining Outcrops immediately.

How to Use Gracium Ore in Monster Hunter Wilds

Gracium Ore is a key component in several important High Rank equipment paths:

Weapons That Require Gracium Ore

Weapon Type Weapon Name Gracium Ore Required Bow Dragon Perforator III x3 Charge Blade Hyperguard III x3 Dual Blades Dual Hatchets III x3 Great Sword Buster Sword III x3 Great Sword Frozen Speartuna II x5 Gunlance Triple Bayonet III x3 Hammer Iron Hammer III x3 Heavy Bowgun Iron Assault III x3 Hunting Horn Metal Bagpipe III x3 Insect Glaive Iron Gale III x3 Lance Chrome Drill III x3 Lance Paladin Lance I x5 Light Bowgun Chain Blitz III x3 Long Sword Iron Katana III x3 Switch Axe Iron Accelerator III x3 Sword & Shield Iron Beater III x3 Palico Weapon Felyne Artian Disc Alpha x1

Armor That Requires Gracium Ore

Armor Piece Gracium Ore Required Dahaad Shardbraces Alpha x3 Dahaad Shardbraces Beta x3 Damascus Vambraces Alpha x4 Artian Mail Alpha x5 Artian Helm Alpha x5 Artian Vambraces Alpha x5 Artian Greaves Alpha x5 Artian Coil Alpha x5 Felyne Artian Core Alpha x1 Felyne Artian Gear Alpha x1

Is Gracium Ore Worth Farming in Monster Hunter Wilds?

So, is Gracium Ore worth farming in Monster Hunter Wilds? Absolutely. Gracium Ore is a bottleneck material for many High Rank progression paths. Without it, you’ll be unable to craft some of the most powerful weapons and armor in the game. The time investment pays off when you can finally craft that perfect weapon or complete your ideal armor set. The materials you gather alongside Gracium Ore are also useful for other High Rank crafting projects, such as Lightcrystal.

