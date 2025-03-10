How to Get Gracium Ore in Monster Hunter Wilds with Farming Strategies

Gracium Ore is one of the most important High Rank materials you’ll need after completing Monster Hunter Wilds main story. This rare mining resource is essential for crafting powerful weapons and armor, but many hunters struggle to find it efficiently. This guide will help you locate, farm, and use Gracium Ore to build your perfect endgame loadout.
What is Gracium Ore in Monster Hunter Wilds?
Gracium Ore is a valuable High Rank mining material that becomes available only after you’ve:
- Completed the Low Rank story campaign.
- Defeated the game’s flagship monster.
- Unlocked High Rank quests and expeditions.
This shimmering blue-white ore is relatively rare compared to other mining materials, making it a precious resource for crafting some of the game’s most powerful gear.
How to Get Gracium Ore in Monster Hunter Wilds
Gracium Ore can only be found in the High Rank version of the Iceshard Cliffs region. You’ll need to specifically jump into a High Rank expedition to this area – the ore won’t appear in Low Rank expeditions. The best place to farm Gracium Ore is in Area 8 of the Iceshard Cliffs. There are three Mining Outcrops close to each other, and this area is really close to the base camp. To find these spots quickly:
- Open your map at the base camp.
- Set waypoint markers on a Mining Outcrop in Area 8.
- Mount your Seikret and follow the markers.
- Mine each outcrop you encounter.
Farming Strategies for Gracium Ore
Since Gracium Ore has a relatively low drop rate, you might not get it on your first try or even on your fifth. Sometimes, Monster Hunter somehow knows what material you are looking for, making it almost impossible to find. Maybe it’s a placebo effect, but who knows?
You can try wearing armor with the Geologist skill to increase your mining yields and consider eating a meal with Truffle Du Conga before mining, which grants you Gatherer Meal to increase the chance of getting Gracium Ore. Nevertheless, if you are having a hard time finding Gracium Ore, here are some methods to help you:
Method 1: Circuit Farming
- Create a mining circuit through Area 8.
- Hit all three Mining Outcrops in sequence.
- Fast travel to Area 18 camp to farm 2 outcrops.
- Return to Area 8 after outcrops respawn (approximately 5 minutes).
Method 2: Reload Farming
If you’re short on time and need Gracium Ore quickly:
- Mine all outcrops in Area 8 and 18.
- Return to the title screen.
- Load back in and repeat.
- This resets all Mining Outcrops immediately.
How to Use Gracium Ore in Monster Hunter Wilds
Gracium Ore is a key component in several important High Rank equipment paths:
Weapons That Require Gracium Ore
|Weapon Type
|Weapon Name
|Gracium Ore Required
|Bow
|Dragon Perforator III
|x3
|Charge Blade
|Hyperguard III
|x3
|Dual Blades
|Dual Hatchets III
|x3
|Great Sword
|Buster Sword III
|x3
|Great Sword
|Frozen Speartuna II
|x5
|Gunlance
|Triple Bayonet III
|x3
|Hammer
|Iron Hammer III
|x3
|Heavy Bowgun
|Iron Assault III
|x3
|Hunting Horn
|Metal Bagpipe III
|x3
|Insect Glaive
|Iron Gale III
|x3
|Lance
|Chrome Drill III
|x3
|Lance
|Paladin Lance I
|x5
|Light Bowgun
|Chain Blitz III
|x3
|Long Sword
|Iron Katana III
|x3
|Switch Axe
|Iron Accelerator III
|x3
|Sword & Shield
|Iron Beater III
|x3
|Palico Weapon
|Felyne Artian Disc Alpha
|x1
Armor That Requires Gracium Ore
|Armor Piece
|Gracium Ore Required
|Dahaad Shardbraces Alpha
|x3
|Dahaad Shardbraces Beta
|x3
|Damascus Vambraces Alpha
|x4
|Artian Mail Alpha
|x5
|Artian Helm Alpha
|x5
|Artian Vambraces Alpha
|x5
|Artian Greaves Alpha
|x5
|Artian Coil Alpha
|x5
|Felyne Artian Core Alpha
|x1
|Felyne Artian Gear Alpha
|x1
Is Gracium Ore Worth Farming in Monster Hunter Wilds?
So, is Gracium Ore worth farming in Monster Hunter Wilds? Absolutely. Gracium Ore is a bottleneck material for many High Rank progression paths. Without it, you’ll be unable to craft some of the most powerful weapons and armor in the game. The time investment pays off when you can finally craft that perfect weapon or complete your ideal armor set. The materials you gather alongside Gracium Ore are also useful for other High Rank crafting projects, such as Lightcrystal.
