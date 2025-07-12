How to Get Grand Volcania in Grow a Garden – Roblox

The Grand Volcania is a divine-tier crop that was added as part of the Pet Mutation Update. Unlike most crops, you can’t buy this seed directly from the shop – you have to craft it using specific materials. Here’s everything you need to know about getting and growing the Grand Volcania.

Grand Volcania Stats

The Grand Volcania is a divine rarity crop that can only be obtained through crafting. It has a striking appearance with a magenta-purple color and a bright, vivid neon pink center that looks similar to an Ember Lily.

Stat Value Rarity Divine Seed Price 819 Robux (crafting cost) Base Value 70,555 coins Base Weight 7kg Huge Chance 0.25%

The Grand Volcania has a decent base value of 70,555 coins per harvest, though it appears to be a single-harvest crop rather than multi-harvest like some other high-tier plants.

How to Craft Grand Volcania Seeds

The Grand Volcania can only be obtained through crafting. You’ll need to gather these specific materials:

Required Materials:

2x Ember Lily Crops (harvested Ember Lily plants)

(harvested Ember Lily plants) 1x Dinosaur Egg (from the Prehistoric Event)

(from the Prehistoric Event) 1x Ancient Seed Pack (from Prehistoric Event quests)

(from Prehistoric Event quests) 900,000 coins

Craft Time: 45 minutes

Once you have all the materials, you can start the crafting process. The 45-minute crafting time means you’ll need to wait before you can use your new Grand Volcania seed.

How to Get the Required Materials

Getting the materials for Grand Volcania crafting can be challenging:

Ember Lily Crops : You need to grow and harvest Ember Lily plants. This means you’ll first need to get Ember Lily seeds and then grow them to maturity before harvesting.

: You need to grow and harvest Ember Lily plants. This means you’ll first need to get Ember Lily seeds and then grow them to maturity before harvesting. Dinosaur Egg : These come from the Prehistoric Event. You can get them by completing daily Dino Quests or by purchasing them from the prehistoric shop.

: These come from the Prehistoric Event. You can get them by completing daily Dino Quests or by purchasing them from the prehistoric shop. Ancient Seed Pack : These are rewards from completing Prehistoric Event quests. You’ll need to work through the Dino Quests to earn them.

: These are rewards from completing Prehistoric Event quests. You’ll need to work through the Dino Quests to earn them. 900,000 Coins: This is the crafting fee on top of all the materials you need to provide.

That’s all you need to know about the Grand Volcania in Grow a Garden. Start collecting those Ember Lily crops and Prehistoric Event materials if you want to craft this divine-tier plant!