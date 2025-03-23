How to Get and Build Hourglass Boat in Roblox Fisch?

The new Cursed Event update in Fisch has brought several exciting additions to the game, including the Hourglass Boat. This free boat is a fantastic option for players who don’t want to spend Robux on transportation. With impressive stats and a unique design, the Hourglass Boat is worth the effort to craft. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know about getting this special boat.

Hourglass Boat Stats Overview in Fisch

The Hourglass Boat is a craftable vessel with the following stats:

Stat Value Speed 165 S/ps Steering 60° Acceleration 0.25 S/ps Seats 1 Price Free

Where to Find the Hourglass Boat

To locate the Hourglass Boat crafting site:

Head to Moosewood Island (the starter island). Navigate to coordinates: X=350, Y=135, Z=250. Look for a stone structure to the northeast of Moosewood You’ll see a small mine entrance with two translucent projections floating on either side: The Hourglass Boat

The Rod of Time

Materials Needed for Crafting Hourglass Boat in Fisch

To craft the Hourglass Boat, you’ll need to collect five specific materials:

2x 1000-Year-Old Wood

1x Eternal Fuel

1x Hourglass Hull

1x Mythical Essence

All of these materials are obtained through the new AFK rewards system, which means you don’t have to spend any in-game currency or Robux to get them.

How to Build Hourglass Boat in Fisch?

The key to getting all the materials is using the new AFK feature in Fisch:

Enter the dark mine area between the Hourglass Boat and Rod of Time projections You’ll be teleported to the AFK chamber. Simply remain in this area to earn rewards over time. The longer you stay, the more your Luck increases, which helps you get rarer items You’ll gradually receive all the materials needed for the boat.

This system is perfect for earning rewards while you’re doing other things – you can leave the game running while you’re at school, work, or sleeping, and return to find you’ve earned several materials.

After gathering all the necessary materials from the AFK chamber, it’s time to build your boat:

First, leave the AFK mine by looking for the exit portal – it appears as a glowing button on your screen. Make your way back to the stone structure where you first saw the ghostly Hourglass Boat outline. Open your inventory and select one of the crafting materials (like the 1000-Year-Old Wood). Stand directly in front of the boat projection and you’ll see a prompt to “Place Material“. Press and hold E to place the material – you’ll see it materialize on the boat frame. Repeat this process with each material. After placing the final material (Mythical Essence), there will be a brief animation as the boat fully forms The boat is now registered to your account – visit any Shipwright on any island to spawn it.

Remember that you need to place each material individually, and the process can’t be rushed. The game needs to register each placement separately. Once completed, the Hourglass Boat becomes a permanent addition to your collection!

If you’re a new player or someone who doesn’t want to spend Robux, make the Hourglass Boat your priority during the Cursed Event. Its impressive speed and handling will make exploring the world of Fisch much more enjoyable.