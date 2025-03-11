How to Get Hunter Symbols and Use Them in Monster Hunter Wilds

In Monster Hunter Wilds, crafting your desired endgame weapons and armor is the core of the game. To craft them, you need Hunter Symbols. However, finding them can be challenging if you don’t know where to look. In this guide, we’ll cover everything you need to know about Hunter Symbols in Monster Hunter Wilds, including how to obtain them and their uses.

What Are Hunter Symbols in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Hunter Symbols are some of the most valuable and mysterious materials in Monster Hunter Wilds. Unlike regular monster parts, you won’t get these by breaking specific monster parts or as carves. Instead, they’re special rewards from some of the toughest hunts in the game. There are three types of Hunter Symbols:

Hunter Symbol I (most common)

(most common) Hunter Symbol II (uncommon)

(uncommon) Hunter Symbol III (rare)

As you might guess, Hunter Symbol I is the easiest to obtain, while Hunter Symbol III is the hardest to come by. Once you have completed the final story of High Rank, your next journey will be grinding for endgame weapons and armor. To do that, you need Hunter Symbols, which are essential ingredients for:

All Rarity 8 Weapons – The strongest weapons in the game require some form of Hunter Symbol.

– The strongest weapons in the game require some form of Hunter Symbol. Unique Armor Sets – Many top-tier armor pieces need Hunter Symbol III for each piece.

This creates an interesting progression loop. This means you need to hunt tough monsters to get symbols so you can craft better gear to hunt even tougher monsters.

How to Get Hunter Symbols in Monster Hunter Wilds

The only way to obtain Hunter Symbols is by hunting Tempered Monsters. These are tougher versions of regular monsters with increased health, damage, and aggression. The type of the symbol you get depends on the difficulty rating:

Hunter Symbol Required Hunter Rank Required Hunt Hunter Symbol I Hunter Rank 20+ 5-star Tempered Hunts Hunter Symbol II Hunter Rank 31+ 6-star Tempered Hunts Hunter Symbol III Hunter Rank 41+ 7-star or higher Tempered Hunts

Important: Higher difficulty Tempered Hunts won’t drop lower-tier symbols. For example, a 7-star hunt will only drop Hunter Symbol III, never I or II. You need to hunt at the specific difficulty level to get each type.

Tempered Monsters can appear in two main ways:

Random Spawns – While exploring, you might come across Tempered Monsters in the wild. Investigations – These are repeatable quests with specific conditions.

If you find a Tempered Monster but aren’t ready to fight it, you can save it for later by selecting it on your map and choosing Save as Investigation. This adds it to your quest list so you can take it on when you’re better prepared.

Tempered Monsters That Drop Hunter Symbols

Here is the complete list of all Tempered Monsters that drop Hunter Symbols:

Hunter Symbol Type Tempered Monsters Other Ways to Unlock

Hunter Symbol I • Chatacabra

• Quematrice

• Lala Barina

• Congalala

• Balahara

• Rompopolo

• Nerscylla

• Yian Kut-Ku

• Gypceros

• Rathian Reward for completing the quests:

• Continuing Conflict

• Fur Damagings Are Dislikeworthy

• Thundering Flowers

Hunter Symbol II • Doshaguma

• Hirabami

• Ajarakan

• Guardian Doshaguma

• Guardian Rathalos

• Guardian Ebony Odogaron

• Xu Wu

• Guardian Fulgur Anjanath

• Rathalos

• Gravios

• Blangonga Reward for completing the quests:

• Troublemakers

• Echoing from the Cliffs

The struggle to Survive

Hunter Symbol III • Uth Duna

• Rey Dau

• Nu Udra

• Jin Dahaad

• Gore Magala

• Arkveld Reward for completing any tier 7 or tier 8 quests with Tempered Apex Monsters.

Getting enough Hunter Symbols for a complete set of top-tier gear, of course, takes time. But that’s the fun of playing Monster Hunter Wilds, you need to grind to achieve what you want. Here are some tips to make your farming more efficient:

Join Multiplayer Hunts – Tempered Hunts are easier to defeat with other hunters. Bring the Right Gear – Match your weapon and armor to the monster’s weaknesses. You can check our full guide for Monster Weaknesses. Use Decorations – Slot in skills that help with Tempered Monster resistance. Don’t Skip 5-star Hunts – Even when you’re hunting 7-star monsters, you’ll still need those Symbol I drops from easier hunts. Check Weekly Events – Sometimes, special event quests have increased Symbol drop rates.

Hunter Symbols are Monster Hunter Wilds’ way of rewarding players who take on the toughest challenges. The hunt for these rare materials extends the endgame significantly and gives you something to strive for even after you’ve seen the credits roll. So gear up, find those Tempered Monsters, and start collecting Hunter Symbols to craft the ultimate hunting gear!