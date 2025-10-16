How to Get Instinct in Blox Fruits

Instinct in Blox Fruits is a unique ability that can decide the outcome of battles. It grants you the power to see enemies from afar and through walls. You can also dodge enemies’ attacks without breaking a sweat. Instinct will become vital in fights once you reach the mid-game content in the First Sea. In this guide, you can learn how to unlock the Instinct, use it, and upgrade it in detail.

A Complete Guide to Obtaining and Using Instinct in Blox Fruits

There are certain requirements you must complete to be able to unlock the Instinct in Blox Fruits. Here is their list:

Reach level 300 or higher.

Complete the Saber Puzzle.

Upon fulfilling the requirements, you can visit the Instinct Teacher and pay $750,000 to learn the ability. You can find the Instinct Teacher NPC at the Upper Skylands island in the First Sea. After activating the Instinct, you will see all enemies and Fruit NPC in red, allied players in green, and other players in white. Moreover, you will be able to see enemies from afar and beyond the walls like Observation Haki and dodge attacks like Luffy in One Piece.

Activating and Using Instinct

After obtaining the Instinct in Blox Fruits, you can activate it by pressing the “E” button on the keyboard. It grants two dodges at level 1, which can be increased by leveling up the Instinct. The dodges recharge every 50 seconds. And, you will lose 0.5 charges when receiving a hit from normal enemies and 1 from Bosses. You can earn EXP by dodging attacks while the ability is active and increase its levels. Here is the number of dodges you obtain per Instinct level:

Levels No. of Dodges Buffs 1 2 Grants dodges and the ability to see from afar through obstacles. 2 3 Increased visual range and number of dodges. 3 4 Increased visual range and number of dodges. 4 5 Increased visual range and number of dodges. 5 6 Increased visual range and number of dodges. 6 7 Increased visual range and number of dodges. 7 (maximum level for V1) 8 • Increased visual range and number of dodges.

• Opportunity to upgrade to Instinct V2.

The Instinct can be upgraded to its more powerful version, V2, after it reaches the max level. You can view your current instinct level by interacting with the Instinct Teacher. Or, you will know you’ve reached level 7 because the game grants the #072 title Ultra Instinct upon achieving the threshold.

How to Get Instinct V2 in Blox Fruits

You can obtain Instinct V2 only after reaching the Third Sea in Blox Fruits. Like V1, you must fulfill some requirements and complete the Hungry Man Quest to upgrade to V2. Here are the requirements:

Reach level 1800.

Upgrade Instinct V1 to the max level by obtaining 5,000 EXP.

to the max level by obtaining 5,000 EXP. Complete the Citizen’s Quest and obtain the Musketeer Hat.

After fulfilling all the requirements, you can visit the Hungry Man NPC and pay $5,000,000 to purchase the Instinct V2. The NPC is located on the Floating Turtle Island in the Third Sea.

Instinct V2 Abilities

Instinct V2 offers a wider range than Instinct V1, meaning you will be able to see other players from further. The dodges also recharge 10 seconds faster at V2 than at V1. It means you will receive one dodge every 40 seconds. Besides these, you will gain the ability to view other details while facing a player. Here is the list:

Energy stats

Health stats

Fruit Meter

In-game level

Fighting Style (currently equipped)

Sword (currently equipped)

Blox Fruit (currently equipped)

Gun (currently equipped)

Fishing Rod (currently equipped)

Note that you won’t be able to see the entire inventory, but only those that are currently equipped in other players’ hotbars.