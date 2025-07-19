How to Get Kitsune (Nine-Tailed Fox) in Grow a Garden Roblox

The Kitsune is the rarest and most exclusive pet in Grow a Garden, inspired by the legendary nine-tailed fox from Japanese folklore that Naruto fans will instantly recognize. This prismatic-tier pet was added during the Zen Event and has become the center of attention due to its incredibly low hatch chance. Here’s everything you need to know about getting Kitsune in Grow a Garden.

Kitsune Stats and Details in Grow a Garden

The Kitsune is a prismatic rarity pet that looks exactly like the legendary nine-tailed fox from Japanese mythology. This pet is not just rare – it’s the first prismatic pet ever added to Grow a Garden and has the lowest hatch chance in the entire game.

Detail Rarity Prismatic Hatch Chance 0.08% (1 in 1,250) Source Zen Egg only Hunger 50,000 Passive Ability Nine-Tailed Myth

The Kitsune’s Nine-Tailed Myth ability activates every 22 minutes. When it triggers, the Kitsune goes to another player’s fruit, mutates it with Chakra mutation, and duplicates it to give you a copy. There’s also a very rare chance it will apply the special Foxfire Chakra mutation instead.

How to Get the Kitsune in Grow a Garden

Getting a Kitsune requires incredible luck and patience. Here’s what you need to do:

Get Zen Eggs : Kitsune can only be obtained from Zen Eggs , which you can buy from the Zen Shop for Chi currency. You get Chi by trading your Tranquil mutation crops to the raccoon NPC in the Zen Shop.

: Kitsune can only be obtained from , which you can buy from the Zen Shop for Chi currency. You get Chi by trading your Tranquil mutation crops to the raccoon NPC in the Zen Shop. Understand the Odds : The Kitsune has only a 0.08% chance to hatch from Zen Eggs. This means you’d need to hatch about 1,250 eggs on average to get one. Some players might get lucky and hatch one sooner, while others might need even more eggs.

: The Kitsune has only a to hatch from Zen Eggs. This means you’d need to hatch about to get one. Some players might get lucky and hatch one sooner, while others might need even more eggs. Collect Chi Currency: Since you’ll likely need many Zen Eggs, you’ll need lots of Chi. Focus on getting Tranquil mutations during the hourly Zen Aura events and trade those crops for Chi at the Zen Shop.

Is the Kitsune Worth Trying For?

The Kitsune is mainly worth pursuing if you’re a serious collector or a big Naruto fan who wants this iconic nine-tailed fox. With such low odds, you could spend enormous amounts of Chi trying to get one without success.

For Collectors : If you want to own the rarest pets in the game, the Kitsune is the ultimate prize.

: If you want to own the rarest pets in the game, the Kitsune is the ultimate prize. For Naruto Fans : If you love the nine-tailed fox from Naruto, this pet is probably worth the effort just for the satisfaction of having Kurama’s inspiration in your garden.

: If you love the nine-tailed fox from Naruto, this pet is probably worth the effort just for the satisfaction of having Kurama’s inspiration in your garden. For Regular Players: The extremely low hatch chance makes this pet impractical for most players. Your Chi might be better spent on other Zen Shop items that you can actually obtain.

That’s everything you need to know about getting the legendary Kitsune in Grow a Garden, whether you’re a Naruto fan dreaming of your own nine-tailed fox or a collector seeking the rarest pet in the game, good luck with your hatching!