How to Get Lucky Bait in Fisch – Roblox?

The St. Patrick’s Day event in Fisch has brought with it a rare opportunity for players to get their hands on one of the most valuable baits in the game. Lucky Bait is a limited-time Mythical rarity item that can improve your fishing success and help you catch some of the most valuable fish in the game. In this guide, we’ll cover everything you need to know about Lucky Bait, from how to get it to what makes it so special.

Lucky Bait Stats

Lucky Bait isn’t just another fishing item in Fisch. It’s a Mythical tier bait with impressive stats that can significantly boost your fishing capabilities. Lucky Bait comes with some amazing stats that make it stand out from other baits:

Stat Value Preferred Luck 200% Universal Luck 150% Resilience 15% Lure Speed 20%

These stats make Lucky Bait excellent for hunting rare fish. The high Preferred and Universal Luck values dramatically increase your chances of landing uncommon catches, while the decent Resilience and Lure Speed stats ensure you won’t lose your bait too quickly.

What truly sets Lucky Bait apart is its unique passive ability: a 50% chance to catch Blarney fish. The Blarney mutation increases fish sell value by 4.5 times, meaning you can earn significantly more cash when you sell your catches.

This mutation works similarly to other special fish variations in the game, but the massive 4.5x multiplier makes it one of the most profitable mutations you can find. For example, a regular fish worth 1,000 coins would be worth 4,500 coins with the Blarney mutation.

How to Get Lucky Bait in Fisch

There are two main ways to get Lucky Bait during the St. Patrick’s Day event. Let’s look at both methods in detail:

1. Clover McRich’s Quest:

The most reliable way to get Lucky Bait is through the event quest from Clover McRich. First, you need to find Clover McRich on the special event island. You can find this location to the left of the Shipwright in Moosewood. If you have a GPS, the coordinates are X= 347, Y= 136, Z= 330. Once you find Clover McRich standing beneath the rainbow, talk to him to start the Lucky Event quest. Your goal is to complete the Lucky Event bestiary by catching the special event fish.

After catching your first event fish, return to Clover McRich and deposit it in his cauldron. He’ll reward you with 10 Lucky Baits for your effort. Continue catching more event fish, and after you’ve deposited your third fish, talk to Clover again. He’ll give you another 20 Lucky Baits, bringing your total to 30 from completing the quest.

2. Lucky Chests:

The second way to get Lucky Bait is through Lucky Chests. These special green chests appear hourly around the map during the event.

Fish That Prefer Lucky Bait

There are five special event fish that specifically prefer Lucky Bait. These fish can only be caught during the St. Patrick’s Day event in the special Lucky Event area:

Fish Name Value (C$/kg) Weight (kg) Total Value (C$) Sunny O’Coin 30.95 150 4,642.9 O’Mango Goldgrin 18.75 160 3,000 Plumrick O’Luck 16.67 210 3,500 Blarney McBreeze 34.38 112.5 3,867.2 Rowdy McCharm 66.67 105 7,000

Remember that all these fish appear during rainy weather in the Spring season, exclusively in the Lucky Event area. The most valuable of these is Rowdy McCharm, with a total value of 7,000 C$.

Conclusion

Lucky Bait is one of the most valuable items currently available in Fisch, offering impressive stat boosts and a special ability. By following this guide, you can obtain up to 30 guaranteed Lucky Baits through Clover McRich’s quest, with the potential for more through Lucky Chests.

Remember that the St. Patrick’s Day event is time-limited, so don’t wait too long to start your collection. Head to Moosewood, find Clover McRich, and start your quest for Lucky Bait today.