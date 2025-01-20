How to Get Mantis Jade Maiden Skin in Marvel Rivals: Complete Bundle Guide

Marvel Rivals has just released its first major batch of cosmetics since Season 1, and everyone is excited about it. The new Mantis Jade Maiden skin brings a stunning blend of martial arts influence and mystical elements from K’un-Lun. If you are wondering how to get your hands on this limited-time offering, here are all the steps.

How to Get Mantis Jade Maiden Skin in Marvel Rivals

You’ve got two ways to add this eye-catching skin to your collection. The first and most value-packed option is the complete Mantis Jade Maiden Bundle, priced at 1,600 Units. This converts to about $16. Right now, this bundle is running at a 34% discount from its original price of 2,200 Units, making it an excellent deal for what you get.

If you’re only interested in the skin itself, you can purchase it separately for 1,400 Units. However, considering the small price difference and the extra items included in the bundle, going for the complete package might be the smarter choice.

What’s Included in Mantis Jade Maiden Skin Bundle

When you purchase the full Mantis Jade Maiden cosmetic bundle, you’ll receive:

Mantis Jade Maiden Costume Immortal Tide MVP Jade Melody Emote Jade Maiden Nameplate Jade Maiden Spray

The main Jade Maiden Mantis skin features a striking green and gold color scheme which is really beautiful. The skin includes unique visual effects that make it stand out during gameplay. If you get the bundle, you will also be able to claim other exclusive items mentioned above.

How to Purchase the Mantis Jade Maiden Costume

To get the skin, you’ll need to follow these steps:

First, you’ll need to get some Units, which you can obtain by exchanging Lattice. To buy Lattice, here are the current pricing tiers: 100 Lattice: $0.99

500 Lattice: $4.99

1,000 Lattice: $9.99

2,180 Lattice: $19.99

5,680 Lattice: $49.99

11,680 Lattice: $99.99 Once you have your Units, head to the in-game store and look for the Jade Maiden Bundle or the individual skin option.

The Jade Maiden skin, inspired by K’un-Lun’s martial arts heritage, is a great pick for Mantis players looking to stand out on the battlefield. For Mantis mains or collectors of distinctive skins, this limited-time offer is a great chance to grab something special before it leaves the store.