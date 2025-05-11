How to Get Moonlit Mutation and Plants in Grow a Garden Roblox

The new Lunar Glow update in Grow a Garden has brought exciting changes to the game, including the night cycle and the special Moonlit mutation. This mutation not only makes your plants more valuable but is also essential for completing the Lunar Glow event. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about getting and using Moonlit plants.

What Are Moonlit Plants?

Moonlit plants are regular crops that have received the special Moonlit mutation. These plants have a distinct dark appearance with a blue/purple glow, making them easy to spot in your garden. The mutation can happen to any plant in the game.

What makes these plants special is their doubled selling value and their importance in the current Lunar Glow event. By giving these plants to the Wise Owl, you can earn Lunar Points to unlock various rewards.

How to Get the Moonlit Mutation

Getting the Moonlit mutation is tied to the new night cycle in the game. Here’s how you can get it:

Method 1

The simplest way to get Moonlit plants is to just wait for nighttime in the game. During night hours, any plant in your garden has a small chance of developing the Moonlit mutation. This method requires no special items but relies heavily on luck.

Method 2

If you want a more reliable way to get Moonlit plants, you need the Night Staff. This special tool guarantees the Moonlit mutation on some of your plants.

To use the Night Staff:

Get the Night Staff from the Lunar Glow event rewards (requires 40 Lunar Points). Place the staff anywhere in your garden. Wait for nighttime to come. The staff will automatically give six random plants in your garden the Moonlit mutation.

The Night Staff is by far the most efficient way to farm Moonlit plants since it guarantees results rather than leaving it to chance. You can get additional Night Staffs at the 110, 250, and 360 Lunar Point milestones in the event.

Moonlit Mutation Stats

The Moonlit mutation provides significant benefits to your plants. Here’s a breakdown of its stats:

Aspect Details Value Boost 2x normal selling price Appearance Dark color with blue glow Availability Only during night cycle Chance to Occur Low (without Night Staff) Guaranteed Plants 6 (with Night Staff) Lunar Points Value Based on plant rarity (1-6 points) Can Stack With Other mutations Duration Permanent once acquired

Plants with the Moonlit mutation are extremely valuable not just for their doubled selling price but also for the Lunar Points they provide when given to the Wise Owl.

How to Use Moonlit Plants in the Lunar Glow Event

The main purpose of Moonlit plants is to help you progress in the Lunar Glow event. Here’s how to use them effectively:

Grow and collect Moonlit plants using the methods above. Go to the center of the map where the three owls are located. Talk to the Wise Owl (the big one in the middle). Select “Take this plant” when prompted. The owl will take your Moonlit plant and give you Lunar Points. Check your progress with the small owl on the left.

The Moonlit mutation is one of the most exciting additions to Grow a Garden. Not only does it make your plants more valuable, but it’s also central to the Lunar Glow event. By using the Night Staff and focusing on the right plants, you can quickly earn all the event rewards while also making a nice profit along the way. Remember that the Lunar Glow event is a limited-time event, so make the most of the night cycle and Moonlit plants while you can.