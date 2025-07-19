How to Get New Bennett Skin in Genshin Impact 5.8

The 4-star Pyro character, Bennett, will soon be getting a brand-new skin in Genshin Impact version 5.8. The new character outfit, called Adventures in Blazing Hue, is Natlan-themed and completely changes how Bennett looks in the game. HoYoverse has announced that players will have the opportunity to obtain this Bennett skin for free in version 5.8. Grab it while you can because later, it will become a paid in-game shop item. Read on to know more about how to get Bennett’s new outfit for free in Genshin Impact 5.8.

Genshin Impact 5.8’s Upcoming Main Event to Reward New Bennett Outfit

The upcoming Genshin Impact 5.8 update, set to release on July 30, 2025, will introduce the Easybreeze Holiday Resort to the game. It is a new map expansion of the Natlan region, where an island has been turned into a holiday resort. The developer has revealed that Bennett will visit this new area during the upcoming event quests and will interact with several Natlanese characters.

The flagship event of version 5.8, called Sunspray Summer Resort, will focus on Bennett and will provide fans with a chance to obtain his new outfit, Adventures in Blazing Hue, for free. It will begin on July 30, 2025, and will run until August 18, 2025. As always, players will have to engage in several mini-games to complete a few objectives. Doing so will provide the Natlan-themed skin and the following rewards:

Bennett’s Outfit: Adventures in Blazing Hue Outfit

New 4-star Claymore and its Refinement Materials

Primogems

Hero’s Wit

Mystical Enhancement Ore

Crown of Insight

Mora

Sanctifying Unction

Talent Books

Weapon Ascension Materials

HoYoverse also shared insight into the event mini-games that will be part of the Sunspray Summer Resort main event. Let’s look at all four mini-games that players must partake in to obtain Bennett’s skin:

Travels Are Fuller With Friends : Solve 2D puzzles using two characters, Kau Kau and Akamai, who have different skill sets.

: Solve 2D puzzles using two characters, Kau Kau and Akamai, who have different skill sets. Strikers Through The Storm : Use a gun to shoot at enemies from a distance to earn points.

: Use a gun to shoot at enemies from a distance to earn points. With Flying (Graffiti) Colors : Play as Asha in multiplayer to spray paint objects and score points.

: Play as Asha in multiplayer to spray paint objects and score points. A Feast for the Senses: New combat event.

It is recommended not to miss the Bennett outfit while it is free during the event, as it will become a paid offering afterward. Players will have to spend 1680 Genesis Crystals to get it from the in-game shop.