How to Get Nyangelica Skin in Fortnite April 2025 Crew Pack

Fortnite’s monthly subscription service is back with another exciting pack for April 2025. This month introduces the eye-catching Nyangelica skin along with several valuable perks that make the subscription worth every penny. Whether you’re a longtime subscriber or thinking about joining for the first time, here’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite April 2025 Crew Pack.

How to Get Nyangelica Skin Bundle in Fortnite

The April 2025 Crew Pack becomes available on April 1st, 2025, and runs until the end of the month. This month’s offering centers around the Nyangelica character, featuring a bold design that’s sure to stand out during gameplay.

What makes Nyangelica particularly special is that it will receive five additional Legacy Style variations that unlock one per month as long as you maintain your subscription. This gives the outfit impressive longevity and continued value beyond April. Additionally, Nyangelica is fully compatible with LEGO Fortnite, allowing you to use a LEGO version of the character in that game mode for even more versatility.

To get the Nyangelica skin and all her accessories in Fortnite, here is what you need to do:

Subscribe to Fortnite Crew for $11.99/month from the Item Shop. Sign up before April 31st, 2025, to guarantee access.

At $11.99 per month, Fortnite Crew continues to offer exceptional value for active players. Here is the break down of what you’re getting for your money:

Chapter 6, Season 2 Battle Pass (or 1,000 V-Bucks if you already own it).

Season 3 OG Pass.

LEGO Pass with the “Goldrush Gallery” theme.

Season 7 Festival Pass.

Season 8 Festival Pass (replacing Season 7 after April 8).

Rocket League: Rocket Pass Premium.

What’s Included in Fortnite April 2025 Crew Pack?

Fortnite April 2025 Crew Pack is expected to include:

Skin and Cosmetic Icon Nyangelica Outfit Nyangelica Outfit LEGO Variant Angy Counter Back Bling Hex Cutters Pickaxe

The Nyangelica Outfit stands out with its bold design, breaking from recent Crew Pack trends, while the Angy Counter Back Bling and Hex Cutters Pickaxe perfectly complement the set.

Also Read:

What Happens If You Cancel Your Fortnite Crew Pack Subscription?

If you decide to cancel your Fortnite Crew subscription, you’ll keep all cosmetic items you’ve already received. However, you’ll lose access to any Battle Passes that were included with your subscription if you hadn’t already owned them separately. You’ll also stop receiving the monthly 1,000 V-Bucks and won’t unlock additional Legacy Styles for Nyangelica.

The April 2025 Crew Pack offers great value for players interested in the Nyangelica skin, multiple Fortnite modes, or Rocket League, especially those who regularly buy V-Bucks or Battle Passes. Are you going to subscribe?