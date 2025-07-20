How to Get Pet Tranquil Mutation in Grow a Garden Roblox

Pet mutations in Grow a Garden allow you to give your pets special abilities and appearances. The Tranquil pet mutation was added during the Zen Event and gives your pets the power to apply Tranquil mutations to your crops. Here’s how to get this mutation in Grow a Garden Roblox.

What is the Pet Tranquil Mutation?

The Pet Tranquil Mutation is a special modification you can apply to any of your pets. When a pet has the Tranquil mutation, it gains the ability to apply Tranquil mutations to nearby plants at regular intervals. This means your pet can help you get the valuable 20x Tranquil mutation on your crops even when the Zen Aura event isn’t happening.

How to Get Pet Tranquil Mutation

Getting the Pet Tranquil Mutation requires buying a special item from the Zen Shop:

You need 200 Chi to buy the Pet Mutation Shard Tranquil. Earn Chi by trading your Tranquil mutation crops to the raccoon NPC (Tanuki) in the Zen Shop.

How to Get Chi for the Mutation Shard

Since you need 200 Chi to buy the mutation shard, here’s how to earn it:

These happen every hour and last for 10 minutes. During the event, your crops can randomly get Tranquil mutations.

If you have a Tanchozuru pet (from Zen Eggs) or other pets with Tranquil mutations, they can help you get more Tranquil crops outside of events.

Is the Pet Tranquil Mutation Worth It?

The Pet Tranquil Mutation is definitely worth getting if you want to earn Tranquil mutations more consistently. Having a pet that can apply Tranquil mutations means you don’t have to rely only on the hourly Zen Aura events to get this valuable 20x mutation.

For players who want to participate actively in the Zen Event, having multiple pets with Tranquil mutations can significantly increase your Chi and Zen earnings. The 200 Chi cost is reasonable considering the ongoing benefit you’ll get from having a pet that can create valuable mutations.

The mutation is especially useful if you have high-value crops, since getting Tranquil mutations on expensive plants gives you more Chi when you trade them at the Zen Shop.