How to Get Pollinated Mutation Spray in Grow a Garden Roblox

The Pollinated Mutation Spray is one of the most affordable mutation items you can craft in Grow a Garden. This spray adds the Pollinated mutation to any crop, which multiplies its sell price by 3x. The Working Bees update brought mutation sprays that let you apply specific mutations instantly. The Pollinated mutation was previously only available during bee swarms or from special bee pets, but now you can guarantee it with this spray.

In this guide, you will learn how to craft the Pollinated Mutation Spray, what materials you need, and how to use it effectively for steady profit boosts.

What is Pollinated Mutation

The Pollinated mutation has a 3x multiplier, tripling the sell value of any crop you apply it to. A pollinated mutation can stack with other mutations on the same plant. A fruit with Wet mutation (2x) plus Pollinated mutation (3x) creates good profit potential.

Materials Needed for Pollinated Mutation Spray

The Pollinated Mutation Spray has the cheapest crafting cost of all mutation sprays:

1x Cleaning Spray : Buy from the Gear Shop

: Buy from the Gear Shop 1x Bee Balm : Grow Bee Balm plants from Bee Balm seeds

: Grow Bee Balm plants from Bee Balm seeds 25x Honey: Make at the Honey Compressor using pollinated plants

The 25 Honey requirement makes this spray accessible for regular use, unlike the expensive Shocked mutation spray that needs 250 Honey.

How to Craft Pollinated Mutation Spray

The Pollinated Mutation Spray is quick and easy to craft:

Gather 25 Honey Get Bee Balm Buy Cleaning Spray – Go to the Gear Shop and purchase 1 Cleaning Spray with Sheckles. Head to the Gear Crafting Station – Find the station near Chef Bear and press ‘E’ to open the crafting menu. Select the recipe – Look for “Pollinated Mutation Spray” in the recipe list and click on it. Submit materials and craft – Click the green “Craft” button and submit your Cleaning Spray, Bee Balm, and 25 Honey. The crafting only takes 5 minutes to complete, or you can use 179 Robux to skip the timer. Return and press ‘E’ to get your finished Pollinated Mutation Spray in your backpack.

Is Pollinated Mutation Spray Worth It?

The Pollinated Mutation Spray is absolutely worth crafting for most players. Not only does it help increase the income it also helps in honey production. Since the crafting cost is low, you’re not risking much by experimenting with different crops and combinations.