Getting Radioactive Material in Blox Fruits can feel tricky at first. So many players are actually asking why it’s hard to get. However, once you know where to look, it becomes much easier. This uncommon material is essential for upgrading your favorite weapons and the powerful Gravity fruit. Whether you’re a new player or returning after an update, this guide will show you exactly how to farm Radioactive Material efficiently.

What is Radioactive Material in Blox Fruits

Radioactive Material is an uncommon crafting material that you’ll need for various upgrades in the game. It was first added in Update 17.3 and became even more important with the new fruit progression system. You can hold up to 99 pieces in your inventory at once, so you won’t have to worry about running out of space while farming.

This material is crucial for upgrading some Swords in Blox Fruits like the Soul Cane and Long Sword, plus it’s required for unlocking secret moves on the Gravity fruit.

How to Get Radioactive Material in Blox Fruits

You can only get Radioactive Material in the Second Sea at the Kingdom of Rose. This location houses a massive factory building that’s hard to miss. The factory is where you’ll spend most of your time farming this material.

The Kingdom of Rose is pretty easy to navigate once you get there. Just look for the biggest building in the area – that’s your target. The factory stands out because it’s much larger than the surrounding buildings, and you’ll see plenty of enemies walking around it.

Enemy Locations

Enemy Level Location Spawn Time

Factory Staff 800 Around Factory Building Constantly spawning and easy to find

Core N/A Inside Factory Spawns every 1 hour 30 minutes with a 5-minute timer

Factory Staff are our main source for Radioactive Material. These level 800 enemies walk around the factory area and are pretty weak if you’re in the late game. They drop the material with a low chance, so you will need to kill quite a few of them.

The Core enemy is more complicated but potentially more rewarding. It appears inside the factory every hour and thirty minutes. When it spawns, you have exactly five minutes to destroy it before the factory doors close and kill everyone inside. This creates a race against time that adds excitement to your farming routine.

How to Use Radioactive Material

Here is the list of all upgrades that use the Radioactive Material:

Gravity Fruit Upgrades

The Gravity fruit uses the most Radioactive Material of any item in the game. You’ll need a total of 12 pieces to fully upgrade it through the Mysterious Scientist quests.

Upgrade Level Mastery Required Fragments Radioactive Material Other Materials Level 1 200 1,000 2 1 Mystic Droplet Level 2 300 2,000 4 2 Mystic Droplets Level 3 400 6,000 6 4 Mystic Droplets and 1 Meteorite

Weapon Upgrades

Four different swords need Radioactive Material for their upgrades. Here’s what each weapon requires:

Weapon Radioactive Material Other Materials

Longsword 10 10 Scrap Metal

Pole (1st Form) 10 20 Scrap Metal and 10 Angel Wings

Saber 5 10 Scrap Metal and 10 Magma Ore

Soul Cane 5 20 Leather

If you want to upgrade everything that uses Radioactive Material, you will need 42 pieces total. This includes maxing out the Gravity fruit. Planning your upgrades helps you farm more efficiently. Decide which weapons or fruits you want to upgrade first, then focus your farming sessions around those goals.