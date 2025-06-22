How to Get Reclaimer in Grow a Garden Roblox

Ever wish you could turn your plants back into seeds instead of just deleting them? Well, now you can with a special new tool in Grow a Garden. The Reclaimer looks like hedge clippers, but instead of cutting plants, it turns them back into seeds. This means you can save your best plants when you need space, then replant them later. No more losing your rare crops forever! Here is how to get Reclaimer in Grow a Garden.

What Does the Reclaimer in Grow a Garden Do?

The Reclaimer is basically a magic scissors for your garden. When you use it on any plant, that plant disappears and becomes a seed in your inventory. This is huge for players who have rare plants taking up space. Just reclaim it and plant something else for now. When you’re ready, plant your good stuff back.

However, please note that the Reclaimer gets used up after one use. So each Reclaimer only works on one plant. Also, it won’t work on rainbow or golden seeds. Those special plants can’t be reclaimed.

How to Get the Reclaimer in Grow a Garden

You have two ways to get your hands on a Reclaimer. One costs money and materials, the other is free but based on luck.

Method 1: Crafting

The most reliable way is crafting one at the Gear Crafting Station. You’ll need these materials:

Material Where to get Cost Common Egg x1 Pet Eggs Shop Varies Harvest Tool x1 Gear Shop Varies Sheckles 500,000 Wallet –

Once you have everything, head to the crafting station. Pick the Reclaimer from the recipe list and click the craft button. The crafting takes 45 minutes, so be patient. When it’s done, go back and grab your new Reclaimer!

Method 2: Summer Harvest Event

The free way is through the Summer Harvest Event that happens every hour. Here’s how it works:

Wait for the Summer Harvest Event to start, and then go to the middle of the lobby. Hold any summer fruit and submit your crops. Get rewards when the event ends.

Just like the Summer Seed Packs, the Reclaimer has a 50% drop chance from these events. That’s pretty good odds, but you might not get one every time.

Should You Get the Reclaimer?

Short answer: yes, especially if you’re serious about managing your garden space. It also makes the game less stressful. Before the Reclaimer, deleting a rare plant felt awful. Now you know you can always get it back if you have the tool ready.

Now you can be more flexible with your garden layout. Want to try growing some new Summer Update plants? Just reclaim your old ones and plant them back later. Being able to save them instead of losing them is worth the 500,000 Sheckles.