How to Get Rod of Time in Fisch Roblox?

The new Cursed Event update in Fisch has introduced several exciting additions to the game along with a new Cursed Bestiary, a free bot, and a new rod called the Rod of Time. This craftable fishing rod is designed for early-game players and can be obtained without spending any Robux or in-game currency.

While its stats aren’t groundbreaking, it’s still a nice collectible item that’s worth getting while the event is active. This guide will walk you through how to get the Rod of Time and whether it’s worth using.

Rod of Time Stats

Stat Value Lure Speed 20% Luck 25% Control 0.05 Resilience 20% Max Kg 2,500 kg Passive None Price Free

Where to Find the Rod of Time Location

To find the Rod of Time crafting site:

Head to Moosewood Island Navigate to the coordinates: X=245, Y=136, Z=53 Look for a small stone structure northeast of Moosewood You’ll see a mine entrance (the AFK Mine) with two translucent projections on either side: Rod of Time (on the left)

Hourglass Boat (on the right)

Materials Needed for Crafting Rod of Time

To craft the Rod of Time, you’ll need five specific materials:

Timeless Threading (×1) 1000-Year-Old Wood (×1) Ethereal Glass (×1) Sand of Time (×1) Mythical Essence (×1)

How to Get AFK Rewards Materials

The key to getting all the materials is using the new AFK feature in Fisch:

Enter the mine entrance by just walking into it. You’ll be teleported to the AFK chamber. All you need to do is remain calmly in this area. A timer will show how long you’ve been AFK, and rewards will appear periodically. You can leave your game running and check back later to collect your rewards.

After gathering all the necessary materials from the AFK chamber:

Exit the AFK mine by looking for the portal exit button on your screen Return to the stone structure where you first saw the ghostly Rod of Time outline Open your inventory and select one of the crafting materials Stand in front of the rod projection until you see a “Place Material” prompt Press and hold the E key to place the material on the rod frame You’ll see the material appear as part of the rod’s structure Repeat this process with each of the five materials After placing the final material, the rod will fully materialize The Rod of Time will be automatically added to your collection

Is the Rod of Time Worth Using?

The Rod of Time sits in an awkward position in terms of value for your effort. While it’s technically free to obtain, the time investment required to gather all the AFK materials is substantial – you might spend many hours or even days waiting for the right drops.

For this investment, you get a rod with some decent early-game stats, particularly the 25% luck bonus, but nothing extraordinary. The rod’s biggest drawback is the complete lack of a passive ability, which most other craftable rods in Fisch provide. This absence significantly limits its usefulness compared to other options you might already have by the time you collect all the materials.

That said, if you’re a new player who happens to get lucky with the AFK drops, it could serve as a solid starter rod until you progress further in the game.

Best Enchantments for the Rod of Time

When it comes to enchanting the Rod of Time, you need to carefully consider whether the investment is worthwhile given the rod’s limitations.

The most practical enchantment would be Lucky, which can boost the rod’s already decent 20% luck stat. This combination makes the Rod of Time surprisingly effective for hunting rarer fish species in early-game areas. Another solid option is Steady.

Mystical can also work well. Whatever enchantment you choose, remember that this rod will likely be replaced as you progress, so think twice before using your most precious relics on it.

The Rod of Time is more of a collector’s item than a must-have fishing tool. While its stats are decent for early-game players, most will have better options by the time they’ve spent enough time in the AFK chamber to collect all the materials.