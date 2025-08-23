How to Get Rot Mutation in Grow a Garden

Rot mutation is the latest addition to Grow a Garden and arrived with the highly anticipated Jandel vs Sammy Admin Abuse event. However, acquiring this mutation is challenging and requires you to go through several steps. So, are you curious to know how to obtain the Rot mutation in Grow a Garden for your crops? Let’s jump right into the guide to find the answer.

How to Get Your Fruit Rot Mutation in Grow a Garden

The Rot Mutation can only be obtained by using the Mandrake pet in Grow a Garden. On top of that, you must also plant and harvest the Mandrake crop in your garden to have a chance at obtaining the new mutation. However, getting this pet is not a straightforward task. We have listed all the steps you must take to successfully get this mutation.

Get and grow the Mandrake plant – The first step requires you to get the Mandrake seed, plant it in your garden, and wait for it to grow. You can get this seed from the Beanstalk Shop (Goliath’s Goods). Get the Mandrake Pet – To get this pet, you must visit the Friendship Shop and talk to the Giant NPC. Next, you must purchase the Skyrooot Chest. Opening these chests gives you a small chance of obtaining the Mandrake Pet. Harvest all your Mandrakes – The final step is to put the Mandrake pet in your garden and start harvesting all the Mandrakes that you’ve grown. Doing so gives the pet a 3.57% chance of applying the Rot mutation to random plants in your garden while you harvest Mandrakes.

Is the Mandrake Mutation Worth the Trouble?

Well, the Mandrake mutation is simply not worth all the trouble. It only gives a mere 5x sale value boost, which is not enough. On top of that, you must purchase tons of Mandrake seeds and the Skyroot Chests to have a shot at getting the new mutation on your plants. Hence, we recommend shifting your focus to something better. You should not waste time or resources on getting the Rot Mutation in Grow a Garden.