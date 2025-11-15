How to Get Sapphire Macaw in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden’s latest update, Smithing Event, features a variety of new things, ranging from seeds and eggs to new pets that can be obtained in the game. Sapphire Macaw is one such new pet that you can try getting your hands on. However, it is not a straightforward task. Hence, this article provides a complete guide on how to get the Sapphire Macaw in Grow a Garden.

Where to Get Sapphire Macaw in Grow a Garden

Sapphire Macaw is one of the Gem Egg Pets that was introduced with the Smithing Event in Grow a Garden. To obtain this pet, you must first get your hands on a Gem Egg in the game. Once you do, you have an 8.46% chance of hatching the Sapphire Macaw from this egg. Given the pet’s rarity, these are quite low chances, and you might need to open several of these eggs before you can finally get your hands on it.

Now, you might be wondering how to obtain the Gem Eggs in the game. Well, there are three ways to do so. We have listed all of them below for you to check.

How to Get Gem Eggs in Grow a Garden

1. Craft the Egg

You can get yourself a Gem Egg by crafting it through the Crafting Station. This feature was added with the latest Smithing Event update and can be accessed from the centre of the map. So, simply head over to the station, interact with it, and start the process. However, you will need the following items to successfully craft this egg:

1x Common Egg

3x Common Coals

1 million Sheckles

Simply interact with the crafting station and select the Gem Egg from the list to start crafting it. Note that it takes 10 minutes to craft this item.

2. Obtain from the Treasure Digging Event

You can also try obtaining the Gem Egg from the Treasure Digging event in the game. To do so, open the in-game shop and click the yellow Dig Now button. Doing so will open a mini-game where you must click the blocks to remove dirt and check if you are lucky. If you are, then you have a chance of getting crates or even a Gem Egg. Note that you start off with 10 Digs and obtain 1 Dig every 5 minutes. This means you can keep trying until you have what you’re looking for.

3. Purchase from the Egg Shop

You can also check the Pet Egg Shop at the other end of the map and try checking if the Gem Egg is in stock. Given its Prismatic rarity, you will have to stay patient while waiting for the egg to appear in the shop. The shop refreshes every 30 minutes, so you can focus on checking out the crafting stations while the shop restocks.

4. Purchase from the in-game shop

Finally, you have the option of spending money and purchasing the Gem Egg from the in-game shop. The egg will cost you the following amount of Robux:

1x Pack – 149 Robux

– 149 Robux 3x Pack – 429 Robux

– 429 Robux 10x Pack – 1249 Robux

With this, you’ve come to the end of this article. We hope that you found it helpful.