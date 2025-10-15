How to Get Shadows in Anime Eternal?

Shadows in Anime Eternal are your other companions that you can obtain to boost your overall strength. You can enhance and level them up to increase their potency. Each Shadow grants either Energy or Damage, helping you dish out more damage. This article provides a complete guide on obtaining, upgrading, and enhancing them in Anime Eternal.

A Complete Guide to Getting Shadows in Anime Eternal

You will unlock the Shadows feature upon reaching World 6, Solo Island. After that, you can start collecting Shadows in Anime Eternal by killing SS rank bosses in each world. There is a 100% chance you will receive the boss’s Shadow upon defeating it. The obtained Shadow can be of one of these ranks: E, D, C, B, A, S, SS, or SSS. Each has a certain percentage chance to drop, with E having the highest and SSS having the lowest. Here are the details:

Shadow Soul Ranks Drop Rate E 36% D 24.4% C 16% B 10% A 7.5% S 5% SS 1% SSS 0.1%

You will receive Shadows that grant Damage Stats by defeating SS rank bosses in the even-numbered Worlds. like 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, and 22. On the other hand, killing SS rank bosses of the odd-numbered Worlds, like 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, and 21, grants Shadows with Energy Stats.

Equipping Damage-type Shadows directly contributes to your overall damage output. On the other hand, using Energy-type Shadows increases the amount of energy you gain, helping you level up quickly and multiply your damage. You can equip only one Shadow initially, so choose the type based on your needs.

After obtaining a Shadow, you can view and equip it from the Fighters menu. Go to Inventory > Fighters > Shadows to view or equip them. You can also level them up and infuse them with enchantments to make them robust.

How to Level Up Shadows in Anime Eternal

Upgrading Shadows in Anime Eternal requires Shadow Souls. You can obtain Shadow Souls by killing NPCS in World 6 and above. Their drop chance depends on the rank of enemies you defeat. They have a high percentage chance to drop from the SS rank bosses and a low percentage from the E rank enemies. Here are the details:

Enemies’ Rank Shadow Soul’s Drop Rate E 10% D 11% C 12.5% B 15% A 20% S 25% SS 50%

After obtaining Shadow Soul, follow the steps below to level up your Shadows in Anime Eternal:

Teleport to World 6, Solo Island. Go straight from the spawn point until you reach a group of Choi enemies surrounding Solo Sung. Look at the left side to find the Shadow Leveling station and walk up to it to open its menu. Click on the “Click to Select” box. Select the Shadow you want to level up. Tap the Level Up button at the bottom of the menu.

Also Read:

How to Add Enchantments to the Shadows

There are eight Enchantments you can add to the Shadows in Anime Eternal. They come in different rarities, from the lowest Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythical, to the highest Supreme. A Shadow can only have one Enchantment at a time, and each Enhancement has a certain percentage chance to drop. Follow the steps below to add an Enchantment:

Go towards the left from the Shadow Leveling station. You will see the Shadow Enhancer station adjacent to the Shadow Upgrade. Step over the station to open the Shadow Enhancer menu. Click the box with the “+” sign. Select the Shadow you want enhanced. Tap the green “Roll” button at the bottom of the menu.

The table below lists all Shadow Enchantments, their rarities, drop rates, and effects:

Enchantments Rarity Drop Rate Effects Shadeborn Common 40.45% 2.5% attack speed buff Umbraling Uncommon 33% 5% attack speed buff Wraithguard Rare 19.9% 10% attack speed buff Graveknight Epic 5% 15% attack speed buff Dreadlord Legendary 1% 20% attack speed buff Abyssal General Mythical 0.5% 30% attack speed buff Death Sovereign Phantom 0.1% 40% attack speed buff Eternal Shadow Supreme 0.05% 50% attack speed buff

That concludes our guide on acquiring Shadows in Anime Eternal and ways to strengthen them. Remember to aim for high-ranked Shadows in every World because they provide greater buffs, helping you boost your overall performance.