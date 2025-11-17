Update: We updated this article with the latest Shine and Exclusive Animals in Raise Animals on November 17, 2025.

Shine and Exclusive Animals in Raise Animals are the highest among the seven rarities. Like others, you can catch them by earning their trust in the biome while playing a minigame. However, you must meet a condition set by the game to spawn them in the biome. This article provides a list of all Shine and Exclusive Animals in Raise Animals, along with their methods of obtainment.

How to Get Shine and Exclusive Animals in Raise Animals

Shine and Exclusive Animals are the most coveted ones due to their ability to earn the highest money per second and multiple passive effects. They also have higher speed and HP, helping you reach more biomes during a run. Having them in your zoo lets you earn a significant amount of money.

There are a total of seven Shine rarity Animals and six Exclusive. Like others, Shine Animals spawn in their respective biomes, and you can take them to the zoo by earning their trust. However, each Animal has a certain condition that you must fulfil to spawn them. The conditions usually require travelling a certain distance, riding a specific Animal, hatching a certain tier of dino Egg, or more.

On the other hand, you can obtain Exclusive Animals during a specific event by purchasing them with the event currency or hatching dino Eggs of specific Tiers. Additionally, you can obtain an Exclusive Animal as a reward from the Daily Wheel.

List of All Shine and Exclusive Animals in Raise Animals

Here is the list of all Shine and Exclusive Rarity Animals in Raise Animals, along with their methods of obtainment.

1. Shine Animals

Animals How to Spawn Biomes Stats Earnings (Per Second) Passive

Whale Shark Ride every Ocean Animal at least once in a single run to spawn it Ocean – HP: 3 Hearts

– Speed: 18 to 22 $15,500 Plankton Vortex

– Creates a vortex every 14 seconds that lasts five seconds and slows nearby animals by 30%



– Enters the Empowered state for four seconds, gaining a 40% Speed buff



– Can break obstacles while Empowered.

Phoenix Cover over 5000 meters to spawn it Jungle – HP: 2 Hearts

– Speed: 30 to 35 $14,500 Rebirth

– Won’t die in the first crash of the current run



– After crashing, it stops for three seconds, demolishes nearby obstacles, then gains a 200% speed buff and becomes immune to crashes for 10 seconds.

Ice Mammoth Cover over 2500 meters and ride five elephants to spawn it Tundra – 2 Hearts

– Speed: 18 to 20 $13,000 Frozen Rampage

– While rampaging, it freezes the ground in a ring-shaped area that slows nearby enemies. (Cooldown: 15 seconds)



Trample

– Demolishes obstacles (trees and rocks) without losing speed. (Cooldown: 15 seconds) Pharaoh Eagle Ride three Sand Cats in a single run Desert Dunes – HP: 3 Hearts

– Speed: 17 to 19 – $5,000

– 60 Water Drops every 5 minutes (Oasis Revival event currency) Desert Wings

– Dashes and flies forward like Phoenix, but slower, when its passive meter becomes full



– Summons three desert sandstorms every three to five seconds that inflict Fear on the Animals who touch it.



– Cooldown: 15 seconds (resets upon collision)

Tyrannosaurus Rex Ride a Spinosaurus for 120 seconds to spawn it Cretaterra – HP: 3 Hearts

– Speed: 18 to 20 $3,500 Terrifying Roar

– Inflicts Fear in a large area, slowing nearby Animals. Those near the Tyrannosaurus Rex get slowed more.



– Gains a speed boost when an animal gets feared



– Can eat feared targets upon contact

Golden Lion Eat three lions while riding a lion to spawn it Jungle – HP: 2 Hearts

– Speed: 28 to 32 $12,500 Royal Aura

– Debuffs the speed of Animals within 15 studs by 20%



– Gains a 5% increase in base movement speed for every 10 Animals it eats (can stack infinitely)

Headless Horse 20% chance to spawn during the Pumpkin Fall Weather (during the 2025 Halloween event) Halloween – HP: 3 Hearts

– Speed: 23 to 28 $30,000 Spectral Charge

– Charges for 10 seconds every 30 seconds.



– Can break obstacles and eat animals while charged

2. Exclusive Animals

Animals How to Spawn Biomes Stats Earnings Passive Capybara Obtain as a reward from the Daily Wheel (1% chance) N/A

– HP: 2 Hearts

– Speed: 29 to 34 $50,000 Chill

– Doesn’t lose HP when colliding with other animals



– Can lose HP and die when colliding with obstacles Anubis Purchase from the Oasis Revival Event Shop for 60,000 Water Drops N/A – HP: 3 Hearts

– Speed: 17 to 19 – $150

– 70 Water Drops every 5 minutes (Oasis Revival event currency) Soul Tempest

– Devours Animals every 2 seconds when crashing into them



– After devouring an Animal, it summons a desert sandstorm that slows nearby Animals and inflicts Fear on them



– After devouring, Anibus and the rider become immune to crash damage for a short period



Medusa Purchase from the Medusa NPC from the Ocean Event Shop (currently unobtainable) N/A – HP: 4 Hearts

– Speed: 22 to 26 $22,500 Gorgon’s Craze

– Petrifies enemies and stuns for a short period every 12 seconds



– Gains a 5% speed buff and can break obstacles for two seconds for every target hit

Mosasaurus Hatch Tier 4 and Tier 5 dino Eggs N/A – HP: 2 Hearts

– Speed: 15 to 18 $5,500 Tidal Rampage

– Enters the Rampage state for 15 seconds every 30 seconds. It can break obstacles and devour animals



– Breaking an obstacle grants a speed buff and slows nearby Animals

Savannah Ninja Exchange a legendary or higher rarity Animal with Savannah Ninja to get one (during Update 0) N/A – HP: 2 Hearts

– Speed: 29 to 34 $15,000 Shadow Step

– Can blink past an obstacle every 12 seconds without losing HP or dying



– Enters a one-second window after the first blink. Running into an obstacle during the one-second window causes it to blink an obstacle again (can blink up to a maximum of five times)

Skeleton Horse Purchase from the Halloween Shop for 7,500 Candy N/A – HP: 4 Hearts

– Speed: 24 to 29 $26,000 Bones Charge

– Charges for 10 seconds every 15 seconds. It can destroy and eat animals while charged.

That concludes our guide on obtaining Shine and Exclusive Animals. We will update the list when the developers release new Animals in future updates.