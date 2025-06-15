How to Get Shocked Mutation Spray in Grow a Garden Roblox

The Shocked Mutation Spray is one of the most powerful mutation items you can craft in Grow a Garden. This spray adds the Shocked mutation to any crop, which multiplies its sell price by 100x. That means a 10,000 Sheckle fruit becomes worth 1,000,000 Sheckles instantly.

In this guide, you will learn how to craft the Shocked Mutation Spray, what massive amount of materials you need, and how to use it for maximum profits.

What is Shocked Mutation

The Shocked mutation makes crops look like they’re being hit by electricity. This mutation has a 100x multiplier. Before mutation sprays existed, you could only get Shocked mutation during thunderstorm weather events when lightning randomly struck your garden. The Lightning Rod gear increased your chances, but it was still based on luck and timing.

Shocked mutation can stack with other mutations on the same plant. A fruit with Gold mutation (20x) plus Shocked mutation (100x) creates incredibly valuable crops worth millions of Sheckles.

Materials Needed for Shocked Mutation Spray

The Shocked Mutation Spray requires expensive materials that reflect its powerful effect:

1x Cleaning Spray : Buy from the Gear Shop

: Buy from the Gear Shop 1x Lightning Rod : Buy from the Gear Shop

: Buy from the Gear Shop 250x Honey: Make at the Honey Compressor using pollinated plants

The 250 Honey requirement makes this spray much more expensive than other mutation sprays. You’ll need to maintain serious Honey production to craft multiple sprays.

How to Craft Shocked Mutation Spray

Crafting the Shocked Mutation Spray takes time and patience. Here’s the complete process:

Gather 250 Honey – This is the hardest part. You need 250kg of pollinated plants total, which means 25 separate trips to the Honey Compressor. Buy the other materials – Go to the Gear Shop and buy 1 Cleaning Spray and 1 Lightning Rod. Head to the Gear Crafting Station – Find the station near Chef Bear in the center of the map and press ‘E‘ to open the crafting menu. Find and select the recipe – Look for “Shocked Mutation Spray” in the recipe list and click on it to select the recipe. Submit materials and start crafting – Click the green “Craft” button and submit your Cleaning Spray, Lightning Rod, and 250 Honey to begin the process. Wait 30 minutes – The crafting takes 30 minutes to complete, or you can use 199 Robux to skip the timer. Claim your spray – Return to the crafting station and press ‘E‘ to get your finished Shocked Mutation Spray, which will appear in your backpack.

Is Shocked Mutation Spray Worth It?

The Shocked Mutation Spray is definitely worth crafting, but only if you use it strategically. The 100x multiplier is so powerful that even one successful use can pay for multiple sprays. A single Dragon Pepper with Shocked mutation earns 10 million Sheckles – that’s more money than most players see from weeks of regular farming.

However, the 250 Honey cost is serious business. You’ll want to have a steady Honey income before attempting to craft this spray. Don’t craft it unless you have a specific, valuable target in mind.

The spray becomes incredibly valuable when you can stack it with other mutations. A crop with Gold (20x), Shocked (100x), and size bonuses can reach values in the hundreds of millions. For players who have rare crops with existing mutations, the Shocked spray can create massive profits.

For casual players or those just starting out, focus on cheaper mutation sprays first. Build up your Honey production, establish valuable crops, and save the Shocked spray for when you have something truly worth the investment. When you do use it, make sure it’s on your biggest, most valuable crop for maximum impact.

Comparing Mutation Sprays

Here’s how the Shocked spray compares to other options:

Spray Type Materials Honey Cost Crafting Time Multiplier Pollinated Cleaning Spray + Bee Balm + 25 Honey 25 5 minutes 3x Choc Cleaning Spray + Cacao + 20 Honey 20 12 minutes 2x Shocked Cleaning Spray + Lightning Rod + 250 Honey 250 30 minutes 100x

The Shocked spray costs more than 10 times as much Honey as the other sprays, but provides 30+ times the multiplier benefit. This makes it incredibly efficient when used on the right targets.