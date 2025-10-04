Looking for a guide on how to get Skull Guitar in Blox Fruits? You must farm various items, solve a puzzle, and reach a certain level to obtain this Gun. Skull Guitar is one of the best and widely used weapons in PvP mode. The Gun has excellent range, great stunning ability, and can break Instinct. This article provides a full guide to obtaining the Gun and details its moves.

A Complete Guide to Getting Skull Guitar in Blox Fruits

Crafting from the Weird Machine is the only way to obtain the Skull Guitar in Blox Fruits. The Weird Machine is located at the Third Sea in the Haunted Castle’s electrical room. However, you won’t see it until you solve the Skull Guitar puzzle in the Haunted Castle. You must reach the 2300 level or above to complete the puzzle and see the machine.

Steps to Solve the Skull Guitar Puzzle in the Haunted Castle

Here are the steps to solve the Skull Guitar puzzle:

Step 1: Begin the puzzle by going to the graveyard in the Haunted Castle on a full moon night. Interact with a gravestone with Misc and the question mark sign above it, and tap the Pray button.

in the Haunted Castle simultaneously. Step 3: Go to the graveyard on the Haunted Castle. You will find fourteen signboards on the side of the path (seven on the left and seven on the right). Count the number of gravestones on the side of each pair. Click on the signboard with the largest number of gravestones to turn it white. Do this for all seven pairs.

Your screen will turn black for a few seconds after you successfully clear each step. After completing the sixth step, the Congratulations message pops up on your screen, indicating that you’ve solved the Skull Guitar puzzle.

Required items to craft Skull Guitar

After completing the puzzle, collect the required materials and interact with the Weird Machine to craft the Skull Guitar. Here are the details:

500x Bones

250x Ectoplasm

1x Dark Fragment

5,000x Fragments

The table below details the methods to obtain all the required items to craft the Skull Guitar:

Icon Items How to Obtain Location Bones – Defeat Reborn Skeleton

– Defeat Living Zombie

– Defeat Demonic Soul

– Defeat Possessed Mummy

– Defeat the Soul Reaper Raid boss

– Defeat Haunted Cew Member Find all enemies in Haunted Castle of the Third Sea Ectoplasm – Defeat Ship Deckhand (level 1250)

– Defeat Ship Engineer (level 1275)

– Defeat Ship Steward (level 1300)

– Defeat Ship Officer (level 1325)

– Defeat Ghost Sharks (level 2000)

– Defeat Haunted Crew Member (level 2000)

– Defeat the Cursed Captain Raid boss – Find Ship Deckhand, Ship Engineer, Cursed Captain, Ship Steward, and Ship Officer in the Cursed Ship of the Second Sea.

– Find Ghost Sharks and Haunted Crew in Haunted Castle of the Third Sea. Dark Fragment – Defeat the Dark Beard Raid Boss Dark Arena Island of the Second Sea Fragments – Purchase from the Shop

– Complete Raids

– Defeat an Elite Pirate

– Defeat NPCs from the Pirate Raid

– Get Farming Chest

– Complete Ship Raid

– Defeat Sea Beast

– Defeat 2 Ships from the Haunted Ship Raid

– Defeat Leviathan

– Defeat Cake Prince

– Defeat Tyrant of Skies

– Defeat Darkbeard Second and Third Sea

Movesets of Skull Guitar in Blox Fruits

Here are the movesets of Skull Guitar in Blox Fruits:

Moves Mastery Points Cooldown Energy Consumption Undead Notes (M1) 0 1.6 seconds 20 Soul Shaker (Z) 150 10 seconds 20 El Diablo (X) 300 14 seconds 40

You must collect the required items, solve the Skull Guitar puzzle to unlock the Weird Machine, and craft the Skull Guitar in Blox Fruits.