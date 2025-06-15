How to Get Stalk Sprout Sprinkler in Grow a Garden Roblox

The Stalk Sprout Sprinkler is one of the new gear items you can craft in Grow a Garden after the Working Bees update. This special sprinkler helps your stalky plants like mushrooms, bamboo, and beanstalks grow bigger and faster. If you want to reach the giant’s castle or just love growing huge plants, this sprinkler might be what you need. Here is how to get the Stalk Sprout Sprinkler in Grow a Garden.

What Does the Stalk Sprout Sprinkler Do?

This green sprinkler is amazing for sparkly plants. Your mushrooms, bamboo, and beanstalks will grow super fast when you use the Stalk Sprout Sprinkler. It also gives them something called the wet mutation. This doubles the amount of money you receive when you sell them. The sprinkler looks like the Godly Sprinkler, but it’s green instead of black. You can buy it for 229 Robux, but crafting it yourself is going to be way cheaper.

How to Craft Stalk Sprout Sprinkler

Getting the materials for this sprinkler is pretty straightforward. You need four items total:

Item How to Get it Bamboo Seed x1 Buy from Seed Shop Beanstalk Seed x1 Buy from Seed Shop Mushroom Seed x1 Buy from Seed Shop Advanced Sprinkler x1 Buy from Gear Shop

The seeds are cheap and easy to get. The Advanced Sprinkler is the most expensive part, but you probably already have one if you’re serious about the game. Once you have all your materials ready, head to the crafting station. Here’s exactly what to do:

Go to the Bizzy Bear gear crafting station. Press E to open the crafting menu and scroll down until you see the Stalk Sprout Sprinkler recipe. Click on it and hit the Craft button. Now, submit all the ingredients.

You need to wait for a full 1 hour until the crafting is finished, but you can also skip the timer by spending 39 Robux.

Is the Stalk Sprout Sprinkler Worth It?

Let’s be real here, most players don’t really need this sprinkler. Stalky plants aren’t the best way to make money in the game anymore. There are other seeds that make you way more cash, let’s say the Suncoil seed. But maybe you don’t care about money. Maybe you want to grow a giant bamboo to climb up high. Or maybe you think huge mushrooms look cool. If that’s you, then yes, you can definitely make this sprinkler.

So it’s up to you. Want to make lots of money fast? Skip this one. Want to have fun growing monster plants? Go for it. The sprinkler works great for what it’s made to do.