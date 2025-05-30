Home » Gaming » How to Get Stonesword Keys in Elden Ring Nightreign?

How to Get Stonesword Keys in Elden Ring Nightreign?

by Karan
written by Karan 0 comment

Stonesword Keys unlock Evergaols in Elden Ring Nightreign, which release the boss inside for you to fight and earn rewards. Finding Stonesword Keys requires targeting specific locations and understanding the best sources. This guide covers all the methods for obtaining Stonesword Keys and where to use them effectively in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Stonesword Keys elden ring

Every Way to Get Stonesword Keys in Elden Ring Nightreign

  • Looting Chests: The most reliable way to find Stonesword Keys is to look through chests. Look for metal chests with decorative engravings rather than simple wooden containers, as these fancy chests have significantly higher drop rates for Stonesword Keys. You can try your luck at these locations:
    • Great Church
    • Forts
  • Purchasing from Merchants: Ghostly merchants scattered throughout Limveld sell Stonesword Keys for 6,000 Runes each.
  • Random Drops and Breakables: Stonesword Keys occasionally drop from breakable containers, though the rates are extremely low. Every point of interest contains small, destructible boxes that shatter when you sprint through them, dropping 2-3 items each.
  • The Grand Burning Scene Relic: Once you beat the final boss in Nightreign, you can buy the Grand Burning Scene relic from the Small Jar Bazaar. This rare relic provides a guaranteed Stonesword Key at the start of every expedition.

How to Use Stonesword Keys in Elden Ring Nightreign

Using Stonesword Keys is straightforward. Find the Imp statues that stand next to circular stone platforms (Evergaols). These locations show up on your map as blue circles with rings around them. Walk up to any Imp statue and interact with it. This will use one Stonesword Key from your inventory and unlock the boss fight inside the Evergaol. Each statue only needs one key to activate.

That’s everything you need to know about obtaining and using Stonesword Keys in Elden Ring Nightreign. These items provide access to great farming opportunities in the game, making them worth prioritizing during your exploration of Limveld.

Karan is a gaming writer at TechWiser. You can find him playing Chess and indie games when he is not writing articles.

You may also like

Elden Ring Nightreign: All Nightlords and Their Weaknesses

Today’s NYT Connections #720 Hints, Answers – May 31, 2025

Today’s NYT Wordle #1442 Hints, Answers – May 31, 2025

Today’s NYT Strands #454 Hints and Answers for May 31,...

How to Unlock Revenant in Elden Ring Nightreign

How to Switch Characters in Elden Ring Nightreign?

How to Unlock the Duchess in Elden Ring Nightreign

How to Change Outfits in Elden Ring Nightreign?

Roblox Mines Codes (May 2025)

Elden Ring Nightreign Trophy Guide: How to Get All 37...