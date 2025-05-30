How to Get Stonesword Keys in Elden Ring Nightreign?

Stonesword Keys unlock Evergaols in Elden Ring Nightreign, which release the boss inside for you to fight and earn rewards. Finding Stonesword Keys requires targeting specific locations and understanding the best sources. This guide covers all the methods for obtaining Stonesword Keys and where to use them effectively in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Every Way to Get Stonesword Keys in Elden Ring Nightreign

Looting Chests: The most reliable way to find Stonesword Keys is to look through chests. Look for metal chests with decorative engravings rather than simple wooden containers, as these fancy chests have significantly higher drop rates for Stonesword Keys. You can try your luck at these locations: Great Church Forts

Ghostly merchants scattered throughout Limveld sell Stonesword Keys for . Random Drops and Breakables: Stonesword Keys occasionally drop from breakable containers , though the rates are extremely low. Every point of interest contains small, destructible boxes that shatter when you sprint through them, dropping 2-3 items each.

How to Use Stonesword Keys in Elden Ring Nightreign

Using Stonesword Keys is straightforward. Find the Imp statues that stand next to circular stone platforms (Evergaols). These locations show up on your map as blue circles with rings around them. Walk up to any Imp statue and interact with it. This will use one Stonesword Key from your inventory and unlock the boss fight inside the Evergaol. Each statue only needs one key to activate.

That’s everything you need to know about obtaining and using Stonesword Keys in Elden Ring Nightreign. These items provide access to great farming opportunities in the game, making them worth prioritizing during your exploration of Limveld.