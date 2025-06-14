Looking to get your hands on the Sugar Apple in Grow a Garden? This Prismatic-tier seed is one of the rarest and most valuable plants you can grow in the game. Let me walk you through everything you need to know about how to get Sugar Apple in Grow a Garden Roblox!

How to Get Sugar Apple in Grow a Garden

The Sugar Apple is a Prismatic-tier seed. That means it’s in the top group with only two other plants in the whole game. Pretty exclusive, right? Here’s what makes it awesome: it grows up to six fruits at once, and you can harvest multiple times. Most rare plants only give you one fruit, but this one keeps giving.

The fruit looks like a regular apple but with cool colors. It goes from green at the bottom and gets lighter at the top, with a brown stem and a little leaf. Now let’s check out the methods on how to get Sugar Apple!

Method 1: Buy from Sam’s Seed Shop

Buying the seed from Sam’s Seed Shop is the main way to get it, but it’s tough:

It costs 20,000,000 Sheckles.

The chance to show up is only 0.03%.

Shop updates every 5 minutes.

Going to the shop is easy, but the hard part? You need 20 million Sheckles AND you need to get lucky for it to even show up in the shop.

Method 2: Pay with Robux

If you don’t want to wait around, you can buy the Sugar Apple seed directly for 819 Robux. This skips all the waiting and guarantees you get the seed right away.

Method 3: Use Stock Tracking Tools

Smart players join the Grow a Garden Discord and follow the stock channel. There are bots that tell you the second Sugar Apple shows up in the shop. This saves you from constantly checking the shop yourself every 5 minutes.

Sugar Apple Value in Grow a Garden

Let’s talk numbers because that’s what really matters:

Stat Value Seed Cost (Sheckles) 20,000,000 Seed Cost (Robux) 819 Minimum Sell Value 70,000 Sheckles Base Sell Value (Avg.) 350,000 Sheckles Fruits per Harvest Up to 6

Here are some tips to remember for maximizing Sugar Apple profits in your garden:

Before you harvest your Sugar Apple, make sure you have gear that can boost fruit size or help with mutations. This can make your fruit worth way more money.

While it’s tempting to sell your first Sugar Apple right away, just wait. Try to get mutations first. A mutated Sugar Apple is worth so much more than a regular one.

Since you get multiple fruits from one seed, let’s say you get 6 fruits at 350,000 Sheckles each. That’s 2.1 million Sheckles. Add potential mutations, and you could make way more.

Bigger fruits mean more money. A large Sugar Apple with a Wet mutation can sell for 1.5 million Sheckles. That’s more than most other expensive crops.

Is Sugar Apple Worth It?

Yes, but only if you can afford it. The 20 million price is crazy high, and you might wait forever for it to show up in the shop. If you’re new to the game, don’t even think about it yet. Focus on cheaper crops first. However, if you’ve been playing for a while and have lots of money, this is one of the best things you can buy.

The cool thing is you get multiple fruits from one seed. So you’re not just buying one fruit, you’re buying up to six chances to get something valuable. Ready to get yours? Start saving up money, keep checking the shop, and get ready to make some serious profit!