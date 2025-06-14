How to Get Suncoil in Grow a Garden Roblox

Want to get the new Suncoil flower in Grow a Garden? This mythical plant is pretty cool because you can craft it instead of buying it. It makes decent money too, 125,000 Sheckles per flower. Let me show you exactly how to get Suncoil in Grow a Garden and make it profitable.

How to Get Suncoil in Grow a Garden

Suncoil is a mythical-tier plant that you craft at the Bizzy Bear station. It only grows one flower at a time. Most plants give you multiple flowers, but Suncoil is different. You harvest one flower, wait for it to grow again, then harvest another one. To get Suncoil in Grow a Garden, you don’t need to buy it; you just need to craft it. You need these items to craft one Suncoil seed:

Item How to Get It Crocus x1 Crafters Seed Pack Daffodil x1 Buy from Seed Shop Dandelion x1 Craft at Bizzy Bear Pink Lily x1 Flower Seed Pack Honey x40 Make at Honey Compressor

How to Craft Suncoil

Once you have all the stuff, here’s what to do:

Go to the Bizzy Bear seed crafting station.

seed crafting station. Press E to open it and scroll down until you see the Suncoil recipe .

to open it and scroll down until you see the . Click on it and hit the Craft button.

button. Now, submit all the ingredients.

You need to wait for 24 minutes until the crafting is finished, and you will get the Suncoil seed. Here is what you need to know about Suncoil value in the game:

Base selling price : 125,000 Sheckles per flower

: 125,000 Sheckles per flower Growth pattern : One flower at a time

: One flower at a time Harvest type: Multi-harvest

A big mutated Suncoil flower can sell for way more than 125,000 Sheckles. Some players report getting over 1,300,000 for really massive ones.

Is Suncoil Worth It?

Suncoil is decent but not amazing. The 125,000 base price is good, but getting only one flower at a time is slow. Compare that to plants that give you 3-6 flowers per harvest. However, if you already have the materials, it’s worth crafting. The Crocus is the expensive part since you need to buy seed packs to get it. My advice? Craft one Suncoil and see how you like it. Use sprinklers and mutation sprays to boost the value. If you’re making good money, craft more.