How to Get Sundried Mutation in Grow a Garden Roblox

Want to make your crops worth 85 times more money? The Sundried mutation in Grow a Garden is one of the best ways to get rich quickly. This Summer update gave us this awesome mutation that turns your regular fruits into money-making machines. Getting the Sundried mutation is pretty easy once you know the tricks. You just need to wait for the right weather and use some smart tricks. Let me walk you through how to get Sundried Mutation in Grow a Garden.

How to Get Sundried Mutation in Grow a Garden

The Sundried mutation makes your fruits look pale and burnt, like they’ve been sitting in the sun too long. White fruits like Cauliflower turn a bit orange, while colorful fruits lose their bright colors and look faded. Any fruit with the Sundried mutation sells for 85 times its normal price. That’s huge, right? If you normally get 100 Sheckles for a fruit, you’ll get 8,500 Sheckles instead. Now, here is how to get Sundried Mutation in your garden:

Use the Tanning Mirror

The Tanning Mirror is the tool to create the Sundried mutations. You can buy it from the Gear Shop for 1,000,000 Sheckles. It’s pretty expensive, but it’s worth every Sheckle. Here is how the Tanning Mirror works:

You place it near your most valuable plants. It redirects sunbeams to nearby fruits for 10 times in total during Heatwave event. After 10 uses, the mirror breaks and you need to buy a new one.

Put your Tanning Mirror close to rare or expensive plants. This way, when those plants get the Sundried mutation, you’ll make the most money possible. Remember that you can only get the Sundried mutation during Heatwave weather events. These happen randomly on your server, so you can’t control when they start. When a Heatwave begins, you’ll see:

A small sun icon appears in the bottom right corner.

Yellow beams of light shooting down from the sun.

Your whole garden gets a yellow tint.

Strategies for Sundried Mutation in Grow a Garden

The Sundried mutation can stack with other mutations for even bigger profits. If you get lucky and have a fruit with both Sundried and Disco mutations, you’re looking at massive money. Some players have reported getting fruits worth millions of Sheckles by combining multiple mutations. The key is having lots of crops ready when events happen!

Don’t waste your Tanning Mirror on cheap crops. If you’re going to spend 1 million Sheckles on the mirror, use it near your most expensive plants. Last but not least, always check the weather. Keep an eye on that bottom right corner for the sun icon. When you see it, get ready to harvest and replant quickly.

With an 85x multiplier, this mutation can change your whole game experience. Try out these tips in your next game session and watch your profits increase!