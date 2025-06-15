How to Get Sweet Soaker Sprinkler in Grow a Garden Roblox

Looking to grow massive watermelons and melons? The Sweet Soaker Sprinkler is your answer. This new sprinkler only works on melon-type fruits and it makes them way bigger than normal. Let me walk you through how to get Sweet Soaker Sprinkler in Grow a Garden and let you know if it’s even worth crafting or not.

What Does the Sweet Soaker Sprinkler Do?

This sprinkler looks pretty cute. It has got a watermelon slice just sitting on top of a regular black sprinkler body. It only does its magic on melon stuff like watermelons, pumpkins, and moon melons. But when it works, those things get massive. The Sweet Soaker Sprinkler runs for 5 minutes, which is decent but not amazing. Just make sure your melon plants are close enough, or they won’t get the boost they need.

How to Craft Sweet Soaker Sprinkler in Grow a Garden

The Sweet Soaker Sprinkler isn’t too hard to craft, but you’ll need some specific items. Here’s what you need to get:

Item Where to Get it Watermelon x3 Seed Shop Master Sprinkler x1 Gear Shop

Getting the Master Sprinkler in-game is pretty hard to do. This thing almost never shows up in the shop. It’s one of those Divine items that’s really rare. When it does pop up, it costs a lot of money. You might be sitting around waiting forever for it to show up again.

However, if you have already collected everything that’s needed to craft the Sweet Soaker Sprinkler, then here is what you need to do after:

Head to the Bizzy Bear gear crafting station. Click E and scroll until you see the Sweet Soaker Sprinkler recipe. Click on it and also the Craft button. Submit all the ingredients.

Then, you have to wait for 1 whole hour to be done, just like crafting the Berry Blusher Sprinkler and Stalk Sprout Sprinkler.

Is the Sweet Soaker Sprinkler Worth It?

Okay, real talk time. You need a Master Sprinkler to make this thing, but here’s the problem: The Master Sprinkler is actually better in most ways. The Master Sprinkler works on everything, not just melons. And it lasts 10 minutes instead of 5.

Also Read:

The only good thing about the Sweet Soaker is that it makes melons bigger than the Master Sprinkler does. But is that worth it? My honest answer? No. Unless you’re trying to grow the biggest watermelon ever just for fun, keep your Master Sprinkler. It’s way more useful, and you won’t waste your rare stuff making something that does less.