How to Get Tanning Mirror in Grow a Garden Roblox

Want to make serious money during the Summer Harvest events in Grow a Garden? The Tanning Mirror is your new best friend! This gear came out with the Summer Update and helps you get the Sundried mutation on your crops, which gives a 4-times sale value boost. Here is how to get Tanning Mirror in Grow a Garden.

How to Get Tanning Mirror in Grow a Garden

The Tanning Mirror reflects sunbeams onto your plants during Heatwave events, giving them a much better chance of getting that valuable mutation. Getting a Tanning Mirror is pretty easy, but it is expensive. You just need to visit the Gear Shop and talk to Eloise. Ask her to show you the gear catalog and look for the Tanning Mirror.

The Mythical-rarity Tanning Mirror will cost you 1,000,000 Sheckles, or you can also purchase it with 219 Robux. The gear shop updates every 5 minutes, so if it’s not in stock, just wait and check again because this mirror shows up in the shop regularly.

How to Use the Tanning Mirror

Using the Tanning Mirror is super easy. Put your mirror near expensive plants like Prismatic or Divine tier crops. The reflected sunbeams hit random plants, so you want them hitting your money-makers, not cheap stuff like carrots.

The Tanning Mirror only works during Heatwave weather events, though. When a Heatwave happens, the mirror automatically reflects sunbeams onto nearby crops. Each reflection has a chance to give plants the Sundried mutation. The mirror has exactly 10 uses before it breaks and disappears.

Is It Worth Getting?

Absolutely. Here’s the math: if a plant normally sells for 50,000 Sheckles, the Sundried mutation makes it worth 200,000 Sheckles. That’s 150,000 extra profit from one plant. If your mirror helps you get the mutation on 7-8 good plants, you’ve already made your money back. The key is using it smartly. Only place it when you have valuable crops ready and during Heatwave events. Don’t waste those 10 uses on cheap plants.

Start saving up those Sheckles and grab a Tanning Mirror from the Gear Shop! It’s one of the best investments you can make for boosting your income during weather events.