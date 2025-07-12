How to Get Tempestuous Mutation in Grow a Garden Roblox

The Tempestuous mutation is one of the most challenging mutations to get in Grow a Garden. This rare mutation requires a very specific combination of three other mutations to work, making it much harder to obtain than regular mutations. Here’s everything you need to know about getting this mutation.

What is the Tempestuous Mutation?

The Tempestuous mutation is a special combination mutation that gives your crops a 12x sell value multiplier. When a crop has this mutation, it displays white wind particle animations around it. This mutation is unique because it’s not tied to any weather event or pet – instead, it’s created by combining three specific mutations on the same crop.

How to Get the Tempestuous Mutation in Grow a Garden Roblox?

Getting the Tempestuous mutation is all about patience and strategy. Here’s what you need to do:

Required Mutations: Your crop must have all three of these mutations at the same time:

Windstruck (2x multiplier)

(2x multiplier) Twisted (5x multiplier)

(5x multiplier) Sandy (3x multiplier)

When a single crop gets all three of these mutations, they automatically combine into the Tempestuous mutation with a 12x multiplier. You can’t force this to happen – you just need to wait until one crop naturally gets all three mutations.

Unlike other mutations that require specific weather or pets, the Tempestuous mutation can happen anytime as long as the three required mutations appear on the same crop.

Is the Tempestuous Mutation Worth It?

The Tempestuous mutation has mixed value depending on your playstyle. With a 12x multiplier, it’s definitely valuable, but getting it requires a lot of patience and luck. You need three different rare mutations to appear on the same crop, which could take a very long time.

Good for AFK Players : If you like to leave the game running while you do other things, the Tempestuous mutation might be worth pursuing.

: If you like to leave the game running while you do other things, the Tempestuous mutation might be worth pursuing. Not Great for Active Players : If you play actively and want reliable profits, focusing on easier mutations or better crops might be more efficient than waiting for this rare combination.

: If you play actively and want reliable profits, focusing on easier mutations or better crops might be more efficient than waiting for this rare combination. High-Value Crops Only: The mutation is most worthwhile when it appears on expensive crops. Getting a 12x multiplier on a cheap crop isn’t as valuable as getting it on a high-tier plant.

Remember that you need to manage your farm specifically to try for this mutation, which might not be worth it compared to other farming strategies.