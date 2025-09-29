Home » Gaming » How to Get Terror Jaw in Blox Fruits?

How to Get Terror Jaw in Blox Fruits?

by Acharya Nidesh
Obtaining Terror Jaw in Blox Fruits is a complicated task. You must defeat some Raid Bosses and NPCs in the Second and Third Seas to be able to acquire it. It’s a Legendary rarity Accessory that gives various buffs, which can be useful if you’re a sword main. Are you also looking to elevate your gameplay and wonder how to get the Terror Jaw in Blox Fruits? Well, this guide provides information on how to obtain this item and details about its buffs.

A Complete Guide to Obtaining Terror Jaw in Blox Fruits

The only way of obtaining Terror Jaw in Blox Fruits is via Crafting. You must farm the required materials and interact with the Shark NPC to craft the Accessory. He is located on the Tiki Outpost island in Third Sea. If you’re yet to unlock the Third Sea in Blox Fruits, it requires reaching level 1500. You can reach Tiki Outpost by going north of the Castle on the Sea.

Here are the items needed to craft Terror Jaw:

  • 1 Terror Eyes
  • 2 Mutant Teeth
  • 10 Fool’s Gold
  • 5 Shark Teeth
Terror Jaw in Blox Fruits

See below for how to obtain each item listed above.

Required Items to Craft Terror Jaw

Here are the items required to craft Terror Jaw in Blox Fruits and how to obtain them:

IconItemsHow to ObtainLocation
Terror Jaw in blox Fruits Terror EyesTerror EyesDefeat Terrorshark Raid Boss (Sea Dager Levels 2-6 in the Third Sea)Third Sea (Level 2000)
Terror Jaw in Blox Fruits Mutant TeethMutant TeethDefeat Terrorshark Raid Boss (Sea Dager Levels 2-6 in the Third Sea)Third Sea (Level 2000)
Blox Fruits Fool's GoldFool’s GoldClear the Haunted Ship Raid (Sea danger level 1-6)

Clear the Ghost Ship Raid (Sea danger level 6)
Clear Ship Raid		Haunted Ship Raid: Second and Third Sea
Ghost Ship Raid: Third Sea
Ship Raid: Second and Third Sea
Blox Fruits Shark teethShark TeethDefeat Shark NPC (Spawns in Sea Danger level 0 to 6)Third Sea (Level 2000)

Terror Jaw buffs

Below are the buffs you will receive upon equipping Terror Jaw in Blox Fruits:

  • 10% Sword Damage
  • 10% Skill Cooldown Reduction
  • 20% Defense while participating in Sea events
  • 200 Health and Energy

The Terror Jaw buffs the damage of all sword attacks and reduces the cooldown of all skills. In addition to boosting your offense, it helps you survive longer. You will obtain 200 Health and Energy, and your defense will get a 20% boost while participating in Sea events.

Nidesh Acharya is a gaming writer at TechWiser, covering guides and news on several Roblox experiences. While not writing, you can find him watching videos on geopolitics, reading books, expanding his Philosophical Knowledge, watching movies, and writing poetry and fiction.

