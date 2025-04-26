How to Get the Brick Built Rod in Fisch Roblox?

The LEGO Event 2025 has brought some colorful new content to Fisch, and one of the most exciting additions is the Brick Built Rod. This fishing tool not only looks fun with its blocky, colorful design but also comes with some decent stats that make it worth adding to your collection. If you’re looking to catch those special LEGO fish and complete the new bestiary, you’ll need this rod. Here’s everything you need to know about getting and using the Brick Built Rod in Fisch.

Brick Built Rod Stats and Features

Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect:

Stat Value Lure Speed 15% Luck 80% Control 0.1 Resilience 10% Max Kg 200 Special Ability Any fish you catch with this rod has a 5% chance of transforming into its LEGO variant

It’s important to note that the Brick Built Rod is the only fishing rod in the game that allows you to:

Catch fish from Brickford’s LEGO Bestiary Catch the Studolodon (a special LEGO fish)

Even if you have better fishing rods, you’ll need this one specifically for the LEGO Event content.

Where to Find the Brick Built Rod

Getting the Brick Built Rod is actually pretty straightforward and won’t cost you any in-game currency. Here’s how to get your hands on it:

Find Brickford Masterson

The first step is locating Brickford Masterson, the new NPC added with the LEGO Event 2025. You can find him near Moosewood Island in the First Sea. Here’s how to get to him:

Spawn at Moosewood Island Look for a large LEGO ship to the left of the Shipwright NPC. Head behind the leaderboard to find Brickford Masterson.

If you prefer using coordinates, you can find him at:

X = 410-412

Y = 132-137

Z = 365-366

Start the LEGO Event Quest

Once you find Brickford Masterson, simply talk to him and go through all his dialogue options. He’ll tell you about some runaway LEGO fish that he needs help finding. When you agree to help him, he’ll automatically give you:

The Brick Built Rod (added directly to your inventory)

Stud Bait (special bait for catching LEGO® fish)

This starts the “Fish Escape” quest, and you’re now ready to begin catching LEGO fish for Brickford’s bestiary.

Recommended Enchantments

Here are the best enchantments you can use with Brick Built Rod in Fisch:

Quality

Resilient

Hasty

Focusing on these enchantments will help compensate for the rod’s weaker stats while enhancing its strengths.

Is the Brick Built Rod Worth Using?

While the Brick Built Rod isn’t the best general-purpose fishing rod in Fisch, it’s absolutely essential for the LEGO Event 2025. Its high luck stat (80%) makes it excellent for rare catches, and the 5% chance to transform regular fish into LEGO variants gives you opportunities to fill out your bestiary faster.

For regular fishing outside of the event, you might prefer rods with better control and lure speed, but for the duration of the LEGO Event, this rod should be your go-to option.