There are various difficult rods to grab in Roblox Fisch. One of the newest rods to hit the game is the Brick Rod. To get the Brick Rod, you must pass through several hoops as it requires you to find hidden bricks placed at different locations in the game. The adventure doesn’t stop here because there is a plethora of other quests that need to be done thereafter. In short, the entire Brick Rod quest is a mission in itself and we are here to help you conquer it.

Keep scrolling down for a step-by-step guide to unlock the Brick Rod in Fisch. We will also talk about brick fishing rods’ stats and features below.

How to Complete the Brick Rod Quest in Fisch

You can follow the steps mentioned below to find all the bricks, complete the quest, and obtain the Brick Rod.

1. Find Hidden Bricks

Currently, there are three hidden bricks in this experience and you can find them in the following locations. You will need a GPS before you embark on this journey so do equip one.

Roslit Bay (coordinates -2032, 493, 194): You will find a hidden white brick on top of a volcano in this area. Ancient Isles (coordinates 5940, 265, 900): You can find the second hidden brick inside a small cave in this area. You will also find the Eclipse Totem and the Phoenix Rod in the same cave. The Depths (coordinates 991, -731, 1141): The third hidden brick is located on the left side of the Merchant NPC. You will find it way behind the red crystal.

2. Find Two Codes

Before finding the codes, make sure to interact with the Innkeeper at the Desolate Deep and make it your spawn point. After doing that, go to the Moosewood (starter area) and find a code written on an underwater rock. Here are the exact coordinates 360, 120, 180.

Next, the second code is on the wall of the Tridents Temple. The code is transcribed on the wall next to the Trident Rod.

3. Talk to Minish

After completing the above tasks, talk to an NPC called Minish at Harvester Spike. Note that while meeting Minish, the weather should be summer season and foggy night. The exact coordinates of the NPC are -1322, 140, 1543. While meeting him, you must equip one of the titles below depending on time – real-world time. Check your clock/watch and equip accordingly.

8 PM UTC : Extinct

: Extinct 9 PM UTC : Vigilante

: Vigilante 10 PM UTC : Lady Of The Sea

: Lady Of The Sea 11 PM UTC : God Of The Seas

: God Of The Seas 12 AM UTC : True Hakari

: True Hakari 2 AM UTC : Made in Heaven

: Made in Heaven 3 AM UTC : Chosen By Zeus

: Chosen By Zeus 4 AM UTC: Poseidon’s Blessing

Enter the above two codes in the chat box while meeting Minish.

Minish will ask you to bring a fish with many poisonous spikes. What he actually needs you to bring is a Putterfish that can be found in the Roslit Bay – Coral Reef.

Hold the putterfish in your hand and then interact with the NPC. You will be teleported to a strange black and red room where you can purchase the Brick Rod for 13,337C$.

All Brick Rod Stats and Passives in Fisch

The Brick Rod has the following stats in Fisch.

Lure Speed : 0%

: 0% Luck : 75%

: 75% Control : 0.35

: 0.35 Resilience : 35%

: 35% Maximum carrying KG : Infinite kg

: Infinite kg Line Distance: 200m

As you can see above, the only two departments where the Brick Rod is lackluster are Lure Speed and Control. However, you can fix that issue by using Hasty or Controlled Enchantments. While the first enchantment increases luring speed by +55%, the latter one will increase rod control by +0.05 points.

The Brick Rod can help you carry even the heaviest fish with ease. Thanks to its resiliency and weight-carrying capacity, you won’t find it difficult. Moreover, it has a passive that guarantees that the fish you catch will be mutated by the Studded Mutation. This mutation doubles the sale value of the caught fish.