How to Get the Doom Slayer Verdant Skin in DOOM: The Dark Ages

If you’ve been playing DOOM: The Dark Ages and want to switch up your Slayer’s look, check out the exclusive Doom Slayer Verdant skin. This green-themed armor variant gives your medieval Doom Slayer a fresh appearance without the need to beat tough missions. This is how to get the Doom Slayer Verdant skin and add it to your collection in just a few simple steps.

How to Get the Doom Slayer Verdant Skin for Free

Getting this exclusive skin is easy. You’ll need to go through Nvidia’s GeForce rewards program, where the process is quick and won’t cost you anything. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

Step 1: Set Up Your Nvidia Account

Before you begin, make sure you have an Nvidia account. You can do this by visiting the official Nvidia website and clicking the profile icon in the upper-right corner to set up an account.

Step 2: Get Your Code Through Nvidia

Once you have created an account, the next step is to download the Nvidia app to your computer and get the redemption code:

Open the Nvidia app and sign in to your account. Go to the Redeem section on the left side panel. Find and click on the “DOOM: The Dark Ages GeForce Reward” option The app will provide you with a unique redemption code, copy it.

Step 3: Redeem Your Code on Bethesda

The next step is to redeem your code on Bethesda’s official website:

Visit Bethesda in your web browser and Log in using the button in the top right corner (or create an account first). Click on your profile picture/icon. Select the Redeem Code option from the dropdown menu on the right. Enter the code you received from the Nvidia app. Your code will be verified and the skin will be added to your account.

Step 4: Access Your New Skin In-Game

Next, launch DOOM: The Dark Ages on your preferred platform. Make sure you’re signed in with the same Bethesda account where you previously redeemed the code. Once you’re in the game, navigate to the Extras and then Slayer Skins section.

There, you should be able to find your newly unlocked Doom Slayer Verdant skin. Simply equip it, and you’re all set to head back into battle looking better than ever.

Doom Slayer Verdant Skin Platform Availability

One of the best things about this promotion is that the Verdant skin works across all platforms. Whether you’re playing on PC, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X/S, you can redeem and use this skin. The only requirement is that your gaming platform account must be properly linked to your Bethesda.net account. If you haven’t done this yet, it’s worth taking the time to set up before claiming your skin.

Also Read:

The Doom Slayer Verdant skin offer will end on June 14th, 2025. After this date, codes will no longer be available, and you’ll have missed your chance to add this unique armor variant to your collection.